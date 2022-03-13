Are you moving? Scaling down? The Learning Tree Elementary School in Dalton will be happy to help you out. Anything from pots and pans, furniture, clothing, tools, sports equipment, etc. will be appreciated for the school's upcoming yard sale fundraiser.
“This is always a very large sale,” Principal Twila Brown said. “Our gym gets very full. Proceeds go for the school’s Forest Kindergarten program and students.”
This event is Sunday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Learning Tree Elementary School, 300 S. Tibbs Road. The public is encouraged to attend.
Items for the sale may be brought to that location from March 28 to April 1 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, call (706) 278-2736 during school hours.
