Are you moving? Scaling down?
According to organizers of an upcoming yard sale at the Learning Tree Elementary School in Dalton, they will be happy to help you out. Anything from pots and pans, furniture, clothing, tools, sports equipment, etc. will be appreciated.
“This is always a very large sale,” principal Twila Brown said. “Our gym gets very full. Proceeds go for the school’s Forest Kindergarten program and students.”
This event is slated for Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Learning Tree Elementary School, 300 S. Tibbs Road.
The public is encouraged to attend.
Items for the sale may be brought to that location during school hours (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) from now through Saturday.
For more information, call (706) 278-2736 during school hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.