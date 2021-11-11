"USA, USA, USA" Westwood School students chanted to smiling, waving veterans Thursday as the veterans drove past the students during a Veterans Day parade around the school.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school didn't offer its typical indoor Veterans Day celebration, but "I honestly think this has been better, with all the kids cheering for them," waving signs and handing out gifts like cards and cookies, said first-grade teacher Molly Chitwood. "It's been amazing, and I love it."
The event provided "special" cross-generational moments, like when Chitwood's prekindergarten son, Bridger, delivered a handwritten note to his great-grandfather, U.S. Navy veteran William Barnett Chitwood, Molly Chitwood said. It's critical for students "to understand why we need to honor, respect and remember veterans who have given so much to make sure we have freedom."
In the lead-up to Thursday, Molly Chitwood "took time to talk about" veterans and Veterans Day with her students, she said.
"They understand why it's important to show appreciation for our veterans."
In addition to the parade, all of Westwood's students watched several videos Thursday, including speeches and poems about Veterans Day and veterans, and a patriotic performance from the school's fourth-and-fifth-grade chorus.
At Hammond Creek Middle School, which is in its first year, veterans were invited inside for lunch following a brief ceremony outside the building.
"I think it's a very good idea, and it'll grow even more" in time, said John Sane, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who joined his sixth-grade grandson, John Douglas Carroll. "When he was at Brookwood School I'd go every year, and they had huge turnout and a great program."
U.S. Navy veteran Jim Lovain routinely joined his twin granddaughters, Ashlyn and Bella Hankins, when they were students at Brookwood, and he accompanied them to Hammond Creek, Bella said. At Brookwood, he even "came to our class and shared stories from his time in the Navy."
Students at Brookwood particularly enjoyed hearing about his time on an aircraft carrier "as long as three football fields," Lovain said. He was able to take his granddaughters to that ship, too, which had been retired and turned into a museum in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Lovain was impressed by Hammond Creek's first Veterans Day celebration, he added.
"Nice school and good lunch, this is great."
Earlier this school year, Ashlyn Hankins wasn't sure what — if anything — the new school would do to observe Veterans Day, but "this is really nice," she said. "It's very important, (because) veterans put their lives on the line for us so we could be safe and have a free country."
It's "nice to be recognized, and it's nice for them to do it for us," Sane said. "They study this in school," but hearing about military history from those who were there is even better than secondary sources, and Sane has grown more comfortable speaking about his time in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
"I was never wounded, but I do" have post-traumatic stress disorder, and "it helps to talk," he said. "It's good to talk."
Hammond Creek Principal Lauri Johnson was unable to hold back tears as she watched students cheer veterans as they entered the building.
"I have family members who served" in the military, she said. "I just get emotional when I see everyone come together for something like this."
Veterans Day celebrations stretched beyond Hammond Creek and Westwood. At Roan School, for example, students and staff were encouraged to wear red, white and blue and watched a video by teacher Danelia Chappell, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
At Brookwood School, students sang patriotic songs, which were compiled into a video, while City Park School produced a video with Roger Melendrez, owner of Big's Axe Throwing, a U.S. Marine veteran and a Dalton High School graduate.
