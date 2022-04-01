Driving south on Hamilton Street, the visage of an armed duck hunter in wet-weather gear peers toward the sky from a second-story mural. You have arrived at Jack’s Pawn & Gun, one of downtown Dalton’s oldest retail establishments. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the venerable business.
Walking into the store is more like entering an emporium of sorts, with colorful displays of jewelry, musical instruments and firearms, from pistols to rifles. You might say this is not your mother and father’s pawn shop, but you’d be wrong. Jack and Gloria Dixon started the business in 1982 as a jewelry store, but took it in a different direction when Walnut Square Mall opened with its collection of jewelers.
Brad Dixon was 22 when the original store opened, and now he runs the pawn store with his wife Beverly and their son Hunter.
“My parents were in the jewelry business when I was a kid, and had a good business in jewelry for about 10 years before the mall came with about 10 jewelry stores,” said Brad, who can often be seen wearing a jewelry “magnifier” as a headpiece. “So their business just went down to nothing. Dad had been in the pawn business before that. He had started one in Chatsworth and started one the next block down (on Hamilton Street) and sold them out. So we went back in the pawn business, and over time I did jewelry repair with my parents when I was younger.”
Jack’s Pawn & Gun expanded when Troy Thomason retired from the mercantile business and sold his building to the Dixons.
“It’s two doors over, that was our first building (for the pawn store),” Brad said. “We started in the small building where the beauty shop was. Gradually, we just grew and acquired the old Buy Wise building, where our gun store is now. Later on, we acquired this building. Then we grew our gun business. The pawn shop business is not what it used to be. We’ve sorta had to keep reinventing ourselves just to hang in there. With the guns, we had something you couldn’t do online. We did the shooting range five years ago, and that’s been good.”
“It’s been awesome,” chimed in Beverly, whom Brad refers to as “the brains and the beauty” of the outfit.
“We have a classroom upstairs where we train people,” Brad continued. “Groups can come and meet and have barbecue or lunch (brought in) and have corporate events, then go down and shoot (in the firing range). Or we have birthday parties, mostly for adults. The Dalton Police Department guys, Chris McDonald and Alan Woods, do a great job (when they’re off duty) and we’ve trained probably over 1,000 to 2,000 people in firearms classes over the last five years. The indoor range allows people to try it (a firearm) before they buy it, a safe place to do that. We did it really right; it’s got a great air system.”
“The air changes out every 90 seconds, so all the lead is going away from the shooter,” Beverly explained. “There’s not any (indoor ranges) around here that have that. The ‘sound people’ came in to help us try to keep the sound down as much as we possibly could.”
Brad noted that gases expelled from firearms in the range are monitored by computer, and that lead bullets are recycled. Noting further changes in the pawn business, Brad pointed out Jack’s now has “fine jewelry, expensive diamonds and new jewelry.”
“We have a lot more jewelry than probably anybody (in the pawn business), and most of it’s new,” he said. “We have estate jewelry also — stuff that we’ve traded for or people have sold. A lot of it is from people whose relative has passed away, and we’ll tell them what’s gold and what’s not, what’s real or not (faux jewelry). That’s a pretty regular thing. and we’ve been buying a lot of gold because gold is over $2,000 an ounce.”
Beverly noted several years ago area music stores began closing, and Jack’s saw a void which needed to be filled.
“There was more and more need for music stuff,” she said of instruments such as acoustic and electric guitars, some of which are displayed in a storefront window. “We’ve kept expanding that.”
The business still provides loans on jewelry, guns and other articles.
“We’re a pawn shop still, and have been all along,” said Brad. “But most of our guns are new, we have very few used guns anymore. We’re direct with Benelli, Beretta, everybody (in firearm manufacturing).”
“People are hanging on to their guns,” Beverly has noticed. “All our new guns are white-tagged, and anything that’s previously owned is yellow-tagged. We do a little bit of consignment.”
“The same thing with the jewelry,” Brad added.
‘People everywhere’ downtown
Through thick and thin in the economics of downtown Dalton through the years, Jack’s Pawn & Gun has been a mainstay. The Dixons were asked about what appears to be a resurgence of retail shops, restaurants and businesses along the Hamilton Street corridor.
“The Main Street program, the DDDA (Downtown Dalton Development Authority) has been great to work with,” Brad praised. “There are people that own buildings downtown, and people that own a lot of buildings downtown. When a lot of those people bought them, I think they were taking a chance back in the day — they just wanted to see downtown come back.”
Beverly added, “They’ve redone all their buildings and they look good, and they were able to rent them out. It was slow-go, but those people have really put a lot of money into downtown.”
Brad believes downtown revitalization “started around 25 years ago, that’s about how old the Main Street program is.”
“It took awhile once Main Street started,” Beverly said. “It started slow, but in the last 10 years there’s been a huge, huge change with restaurants, and there’s people downtown all the time. We are probably one of the last ones to close as far as shops go, at 6 (p.m.), and there’s just people everywhere when we do.”
Brad pointed to collaboration as a precursor to success.
“On the DDDA board, you’ve got the liaison with the City Council, you’ve got the (Dalton Area) Visitors and Convention Bureau that come to those meetings, and they all try to work together,” he said. “They’re having the car show (Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In) at the trade center in July; they coordinate with the downtown merchants and pass out fliers (about the events). There may be new people coming to town (who don’t know about it) … everybody’s working together, and it’s helped downtown.”
Aside from his family’s perseverance in adapting to retail trends, Brad said there’s another reason for the success of Jack’s Pawn & Gun.
“Just us being here, we give glory to the Lord,” he remarked. “We think it’s him. It’s the people, it’s God’s blessing that we’ve been able to stay here that long. That’s the main thing. All good things come down from above.”
A statement on its website, jackspawn.com, is succinct: “We believe the Lord’s blessing and treating our customers like family is the reason for our success.”
Reviews from the Jack’s Pawn & Gun Facebook page
Barry Minter: “I have had quite a number of dealings with Jack’s over the last several years. I have purchased many weapons, both handguns and rifles; they provided custom engraving for a pistol for my son. Staff members have taken time to install sights and to ‘zero’ weapons for me on their range. I have purchased rings for my granddaughters, which Brad custom ordered settings for and mounted stones. Brad has cleaned and replaced stones in my wife’s wedding rings. All my dealings with Brad and Hunter and staff have been superb; all have gone above and beyond expectations. Great place to shop!”
Sindy Quintero: “I bought a computer there in 2017 and it’s still in very good condition. I’ll be buying another one there soon!”
Mark Spivey: “Nice, clean business and the staff is professional and friendly.”
Erin Kellett Arledge: “I have so much respect for Brad and Beverly!”
Patrick Burns: “They are really nice people and have a friendly staff; they’re very knowledgeable and helpful. That’s why I only shop there for my firearm needs; 95% of all my guns came from there.”
Annette LaFuze: “I really love their business.”
Roger Waddell: “I visited the Jack’s Pawn & Gun firing range a couple of times (last year). I was really impressed with their store and range, but more so with their employees. All were professional and did a great job! It’s cool to have convenient access to this place here in Dalton!”
Sheila Rogers Shook: “They have a friendly, attentive staff and are 100% safety-minded in their great indoor range. I will definitely be back.”
Erick Torres: “David the employee went above and beyond and changes my opinion about Jack’s. I am so happy I got my first gun with Jack’s!”
Bruce Clayton: “I bought a new Springfield AR (recently) from Kevin and went back and finished up with a scope and sling from Hunter. Both were super nice and knowledgeable. Thanks, guys.”
Brian Jones: “They’re very nice people, and very knowledgeable. The indoor range is the icing on the cake. Those people are awesome.”
George Wheat: “It’s the best indoor range around the Dalton area, and the best place to buy guns and ammo in Dalton.”
Darryl Clem: “I have got a couple of guns from Jack’s and have been very happy with the service. Everyone is very knowledgeable about the products, and Brad is very good at repairing your rings, watches, etc.”
How to find them
Jack’s Pawn & Gun
214 S. Hamilton St.
Dalton, GA 30720
(706) 226-6432
Website: jackspawn.com
Facebook: Jack’s Pawn & Gun (includes videos of new items and what’s on sale)
