Jack’s Family Restaurants opens its first restaurant in Eton, at 3461 Highway 411 N., on Monday.
“Jack’s is thrilled to open this historic location in the Eton community,” said Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. “We look forward to celebrating its grand opening with our neighbors by gifting free Jack’s breakfast for one month to the first 50 guests to make a purchase.”
The restaurant features the Jack’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch. It also contains porch seating with rocking chairs, a porch window and a drive-thru.
In preparation for the grand opening, Jack’s is hiring ambitious and passionate part- and full-time team members, including managers. Jack’s offers health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay. To apply for a career at Jack’s or for more information, visit workatjacks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.