Jain joins Hamilton Physician Group -- Specialty Care

Dr. Vikas Jain says the backbone of his practice philosophy is applying evidence-based medicine in a timely manner to help understand the complete problem.
“I approach every patient very personally,” Jain says. “I take time with my patients to understand their problems. There is no substitute to good one-to-one talk.”
Jain recently joined Hamilton Physician Group — Specialty Care. He is a board-certified pulmonologist and provides treatment for respiratory diseases, including asthma, bronchitis, COPD, occupational lung diseases and lung cancer.
He completed medical training at SUNY Upstate Medical University in New York.
Jain said he chose healthcare as a career because he was always fascinated by the way modern science has revolutionized our lives.
“No other profession provides the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life the way a job in healthcare can,” he said. “And, I wanted to help people breathe easy.”
Wanting to stay up-to-date, Jain likes to read medical journals. In his free time, he enjoys movies and music from all over the world. He likes to stay active and enjoys tennis, chess and pingpong. He says his family likes to hike, bike and spend time together.
