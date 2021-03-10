James earns Certified School Improvement Specialist designation

Brett James received the national evidence-based certification granted by The Institute for Performance Improvement, L3C.
Certified School Improvement Specialists (CSIS) must prove they have facilitated the systemic improvement and transformation of a school or school district. The applicant submits an extensive evidence-based application for a blind review by two trained readers.
James has worked for approximately 22 years helping schools improve performance at the student, teacher and/or leader levels. His effectiveness was confirmed by attestations from school leaders and three years of documented performance data that includes gains in student achievement scores plus at least two other metrics.
