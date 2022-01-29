January Teacher of the Month

Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for January, Debbie Adams. She is a first-grade teacher at Chatsworth Elementary School. Adams shared one of her favorite quotes from President Franklin D. Roosevelt: "We may not be able to prepare the future for our children, but we can at least prepare our children for the future." From left are Michael Hewatt, of Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton, and Adams.