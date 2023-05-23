The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced that Jason Mock, president and CEO of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the eighth cohort of its premier business leadership program.
The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
“I am truly grateful and excited to have been selected as a member of Cohort 8 Business Leads Fellowship Program,” said Mock. “The next six months offer an invaluable opportunity for me to enhance my knowledge, skills and expertise in the realms of education and workforce development, while also fostering meaningful connections with fellow leaders in the field. As I embark on this journey I am eager to engage in collaborative learning and exchange best practices that will ultimately equip us to address the pressing needs of our community and region more effectively.”
“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” said Cheryl Oldham, senior vice president of the Center for Education and Workforce. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”
Following a competitive application and selection process, Mock was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders to participate in the eighth class of this program. The six-month program, consisting of both in-person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, kindergarten through grade 12, post-secondary education and workforce development.
Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of more than 250 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.
