Jasperse wins reelection to state House of Representatives

Republican Rick Jasperse won reelection easily Tuesday to the state House of Representatives from District 11, defeating Democrat Kayla Hollifield. Both are from Jasper.
The district includes parts of Chatsworth and central and southeast Murray County along with sections of Gordon and Pickens counties.
Jasperse received 21,583 votes (85.26%) to 3,729 votes (14.74%) for Hollifield, according to unofficial numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
"I feel very thankful that people trust me to do this job," he said Wednesday. "Getting 85% of the vote is a real honor. It's rare in this world, and I appreciate it very much."
Jasperse, a retired county extension agent, was first elected to fill the unexpired term of Tom Graves, who had stepped down for a successful run for the U.S. House of Representatives, in a May 2010 special election. He was elected to a full two-year term later that year. This is the fifth time he has been re-elected to the District 11 seat.
"I have been working on ways to expand rural broadband, and I'll continue to work on that," he said.
Jasperse said he will also be looking for ways to strengthen Second Amendment rights to own and use firearms, but he said he didn't have anything specific in mind now.
"I'm chairman of the Education Committee, and there's always something going on there," he said.
