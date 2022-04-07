Dalton High School Transition Academy students are learning valuable work and social skills, while other Dalton High students are enjoying access to delicious iced coffee, thanks to the Java Cat Cafe.
The Java Cat Cafe's 14 interns are learning and building "new skill sets," from customer service and math as cashiers to following health-and-safety protocols as baristas, but no skill is more valuable than "teamwork," said Kimberly Taylor, an employment specialist with Cross Plains Community Partner, a local nonprofit that provides community-based day and employment services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. "We hope that when they graduate" from the Transition Academy they can find success "in whatever they might like" to do.
The Java Cat Cafe is a partnership among several entities, from Cross Plains Community Partner to Nutrition Services to the students in the school's graphic arts program, said Dalton High Assistant Principal Jessica Ashlock. For example, graphic arts students created the logo chosen by Transition Academy students for the cafe, while Nutrition Services supplies the cafe each week.
Cross Plains Community Partner also worked with the high school to start the Transition Academy "and create opportunities for leadership and choice of employment within the Dalton community," according to Dalton Public Schools' website.
Makayla Fowler's "love" of coffee piqued her interest in working at the coffee shop, which is new to Dalton High this school year, and she enjoys doing so alongside her friends and classmates, she said. She regularly encourages classmates to complete their work tasks even when they're "tired," because she feels a responsibility to finish the job.
She was initially "nervous" about the position, especially when other students began to frequent the Java Cat Cafe, but that dissipated as time wore on, she said. She's also assuaged concerns of anxious friends about the coffee shop, explaining there's a level of comfort working together.
"It's fun, and (I like that) I get to help," said Michelle Sanchez, a cashier at the coffee shop. She'll work at the Java Cat Cafe as long as she has the opportunity, because "it's still fun."
Fowler expressed similar sentiments.
"I'll keep doing it," she said. She also appreciates some of the ancillary benefits, like the fact "I get coffee."
The Transition Academy has two groups, "first-years and second-years," and it's the first-years running the coffee shop, which opened after Labor Day with a "soft opening" for staff members before opening to students, said Taylor. "It's awesome, and it has exploded," with the coffee shop quickly selling more than 100 cups of coffee weekly.
"The coffee is delicious, and (students) love it," she added. "They tip well" on coffee, which costs $1 per cup and is sold during the school's advisement period (10 to 10:40 a.m. daily).
During the soft opening, several advisement teachers bought coffee for their classes for students to sample, and "the kids loved it," Ashlock said. "Kids give feedback, too," which led to selection of Java Cat Cafe as the name for the coffee shop.
"I've been coming since it opened," junior Kaylee Foster said as she picked up a caramel iced coffee for herself and a vanilla iced coffee for her boyfriend. "It wakes me up in the morning," and the coffee provides a jolt for her boyfriend, who rises early to work out for athletics.
"Sometimes, in the morning, you don't have time" to get a caffeinated beverage, so the Java Cat Cafe can be a blessing, said senior Brianna Jaquez, a regular at the coffee shop. "I'm a coffee person, and I like the vanilla, because it's sweet."
Her friend and fellow senior Yasil Hurtado prefers the caramel version, she said.
"I love coffee, especially iced coffee."
Ashlock, Foster, Fowler, Hurtado, Jaquez, Sanchez and Taylor all said they hope the Java Cat Cafe remains part of life at Dalton High, and Hurtado and Jaquez believe there are expansion opportunities.
"They could have more flavors" and/or sell food in addition to beverages, Jaquez said. "They could have cookies, doughnuts or bread."
"Every day (the number of coffees sold) goes up, and that's a good thing," said Vic Herrera, a Nutrition Services staff member. The coffee shop "is helping these kids learn skills."
Herrera expected it would be "a big hit" with students, and the setup is ideal, as Nutrition Services uses money collected from coffee sales to purchase supplies, and the cafe is run by students, which saves Nutrition Services from having to expend "manpower" during a labor shortage, she said.
"We can see they're excited and enjoying what they're doing."
