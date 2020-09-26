JDA approves deal for new luxury vinyl tile manufacturing plant

The board of the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority (JDA) has approved an agreement to bring a luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturing facility to Dalton that promises to create 115 jobs.
The JDA spearheads economic development efforts for Dalton and Whitfield County.
JDA Executive Director Carl Campbell said the deal will provide Novalis Innovative Flooring a 10-year 40% tax abatement on any new investment. The JDA provides abatements on local property taxes; the abatements are determined by a matrix that takes into account factors such as the size of the investment and the number of jobs created.
Campbell said Novalis will invest $16 million in the facility.
"The difference in that and the $30 million announced is the purchase and expansion of the building which has not happened yet," he said. "All equipment for this expansion is being installed now, and they hope to start production with this equipment early next year. Hiring for these jobs has already begun."
Gov. Brian Kemp announced in January that Novalis would open its first U.S. production facility at the same location as the company's recently opened North American headquarters and innovation center in Dalton. The facility "will include the most advanced technologies in Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) manufacturing and house the latest in automation," according to a press release from the governor's office. The facility is off U.S. Highway 41 near the south bypass, about a mile east of I-75's exit 328 (Connector 3).
“Our decision to open a manufacturing facility in Dalton is reflective of the journey of our brand and our commitment to be closely connected to our customers," said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis, at that time. "This new location enables us to better service our customers while also helping to grow and support a community rich in the history of flooring manufacturing.
"The new headquarters and manufacturing facility will not only better support our best-in-class service to our customers, it will also support our commitment as a company to attract the best and brightest talent in the industry. We are thrilled to be located in the heart of this great city and are looking forward to being an integral part of the community.”
Novalis was founded in Hong Kong in 1984 and distributes its luxury vinyl tile flooring in more than 50 countries on six continents.
