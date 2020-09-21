JDA set to finalize deal for new luxury vinyl tile manufacturing plant

The board of the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority (JDA) is set to ratify the final agreement that could bring a $30 million luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturing facility to Dalton that promises to create 120 jobs.
The JDA board will meet Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 100 S. Hamilton St. and is scheduled to ratify and sign those documents. The JDA spearheads economic development efforts for Dalton and Whitfield County.
JDA Executive Director Carl Campbell says the final terms of the deal won't be released until after it is signed but the project does qualify for some local property tax abatements, which are determined by a matrix that takes into account factors such as the size of the investment and the number of jobs created.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced in January that Novalis Innovative Flooring will open its first U.S. production facility at the same location as the company's recently opened North American headquarters and innovation center in Dalton. The facility "will include the most advanced technologies in Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) manufacturing and house the latest in automation," according to a press release from the governor's office. The facility is off U.S. Highway 41 near the south bypass, about a mile east of I-75's exit 328 (Connector 3).
“Our decision to open a manufacturing facility in Dalton is reflective of the journey of our brand and our commitment to be closely connected to our customers," said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis, at the time. "This new location enables us to better service our customers while also helping to grow and support a community rich in the history of flooring manufacturing.
"The new headquarters and manufacturing facility will not only better support our best in class service to our customers, it will also support our commitment as a company to attract the best and brightest talent in the industry. We are thrilled to be located in the heart of this great city and are looking forward to being an integral part of the community.”
Novalis was founded in Hong Kong in 1984 and distributes its luxury vinyl tile flooring in more than 50 countries on six continents.
