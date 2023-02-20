In a room full of coworkers and loved ones, Tommy Jeffery celebrated his retirement from Whitfield County after working in the Public Works Department for 50 years — setting a record for longest tenure with the county. During that time, Jeffery helped build numerous lanes and roadways in the county.
Beginning his employment in 1973, Jeffery was recruited to Public Works by a friend who was employed with the department.
“I was 19 years old,” said Jeffery. “I enjoyed becoming a tandem truck driver the most, and my advice to the new employees coming in would be just watch yourself, because this is a dangerous job.”
Jeffery was known throughout the department for his positive attitude.
“There is never any negativity with Tommy,” said Christopher Thomas, supervisor of the Paving Crew. “I lean on his knowledge and his experience, and am so thankful I had the opportunity to work with him.”
“He never, ever complained,” said Steve Bratton, Public Works director, during the presentation of gifts to Jeffery. “And he’s a great truck driver.”
Bratton and other Whitfield County employees were successfully able to pull off the surprise celebration for Jeffery.
“We sometimes do these lunches together where we all chip in, and that’s what he thought we were doing when we walked into Riverbend,” Bratton said.
One of the gifts was a picture drawn by another coworker, Mike Turner, of the first truck Jeffery ever drove, and the last truck he retired. Another beautiful feature of the artwork was all of the roads Jeffery helped pave in Whitfield County scripted carefully in the background.
Whitfield County says congratulations to Jeffery on his retirement, and thanks him for being a reliable and loyal employee for half a century.
