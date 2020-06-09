Businessman Jevin Jensen defeated incumbent Lynn Laughter for the Republican Party nomination for chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday in incomplete results with 6,929 votes (58.5%) to 4,915 votes (41.5%).
No Democrat had qualified for the position.
At press time, all precincts were in, but elections officials said there were "a couple of hundred" absentee ballots yet to be counted, not enough to affect the outcome of the race.
"I want to thank Ms. Laughter for her eight years of service to our county," Jensen said. "I look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition. I am grateful for and extremely humbled by the overwhelming trust that the voters have invested in me to tackle the challenges our community faces."
Whitfield County voters approved a four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) by a vote of 9,209 for (58.6%) to 6,494 against (41.4%). The SPLOST will, among other things, fund a county Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School and a new John Davis Recreation Center for the city of Dalton.
In the other county commission race, incumbent Greg Jones defeated challenger Dan Lewallen by a vote of 2,630 (65.7%) to 1,373 (34.3%) for the Republican Party nomination for the District 4 seat. No Democrat qualified.
In the race for the Republican Party nomination for Whitfield County clerk of court, Babs Bailey defeated April Plott by a vote of 7,516 (66.5%) to 3,780 (33.5%).
Incumbent Melica Kendrick did not seek reelection, and no Democrat qualified.
And incumbent Rod Weaver bested Wallace Johnson in a nonpartisan race for Magistrate Court judge by a vote of 9,091 (62.2%) to 5,917 (37.7%).
Whitfield County Registrar Mary Hammontree said the county's first election with a new voting system adopted by the state went fairly smoothly.
"We did get a lot of phone calls from people who'd asked for absentee ballots and wanted to vote in person, and our poll workers were getting a lot of questions from them," she said.
Those who had requested absentee ballots had to sign an affidavit they had not returned the ballot to vote in person.
The elections office website where votes are typically updated as they come in was down for much of the night. The new system was not properly downloading the results.
