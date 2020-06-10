Jensen looks to develop plan for first 100 days in office

Jevin Jensen says that during the next six months he plans to work with members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, County Administrator Mark Gibson and county department heads "to come up with a 100-day plan. So on Jan. 1, 2021, we can really hit the ground running and make some good changes in the first three months."
Jensen defeated incumbent Lynn Laughter for the Republican Party nomination for chairman of the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday with 7,019 votes (58.5%) to 4,980 votes (41.5%). No Democrat qualified for the position, which is a four-year term.
“I want to thank Ms. Laughter for her eight years of service to our county,” Jensen said. “I look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition. I am grateful for and extremely humbled by the overwhelming trust that the voters have invested in me to tackle the challenges our community faces.”
Jensen said he will be focusing on an economic plan to help the county recover from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"We need to put our great people safely back to work and sensibly lower property taxes, so people can keep more of the money they earn," he said. "I welcome everyone’s ideas on achieving our goals, because as a united and engaged community we can accomplish anything."
Jensen is vice president of global infrastructure for Mohawk Industries and is also the owner of Jevin's Ace Hardware in Varnell.
During the campaign, he said one of his goals is to "sensibly, gradually" reduce property taxes during the next four years. He said on Wednesday that is particularly important with the passage on Tuesday by county voters of a four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
"One thing I've heard from citizens time and time again is that they voted for a SPLOST because they were told it would keep property taxes down and property taxes continue to go up," he said. "We've got to show we can do those projects and do them efficiently, use the money we save by funding capital projects from the SPLOST to reduce the property taxes."
The county's current maintenance and operations property tax rate is 8.812 mills. In addition, property owners outside the city of Dalton face a 3.483-mill combined tax rate for the special tax districts that fund the fire department, the landfill and the county's share of combined services with the city of Dalton, such as the Dalton Convention Center and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
Laughter said she called Jensen to congratulate him.
"I said, 'I know you worked really hard. Good luck,'" she said.
Laughter said she and other commissioners still have a great deal of work to do before she leaves office on Dec. 31. During the next six months commissioners have to write and approve the 2021 budget and set this year's property tax rate.
Laughter has served almost eight years on the Board of Commissioners, first as a commissioner and then as chairman. She is in her fourth year as chairman. She is the first woman to be elected commission chairman and only the second woman elected to the board. Debby Peppers was the first.
