Jensen looks to 'sensibly, gradually' cut property taxes

Jevin Jensen says he would bring a unique background and skill set to the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
"We haven't had someone as commission chairman before who has been in the floorcovering industry for 20 years and managed tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of employees," he said. "I've been on multiple local boards of directors, and I also bring a small business background."
Jensen, who is vice president of global infrastructure for Mohawk Industries and also the owner of Jevin's Ace Hardware in Varnell, is challenging commission Chairman Lynn Laughter in the June 9 Republican Party primary. No Democrat qualified.
"I feel like I owe a debt to this community and the people here," Jensen said. "I've had a wonderful career for the past 20 years in the floorcovering industry. For the past three years, people have supported me as a small business owner, and my daughter was born here, and she has been educated for the past 10 years in Whitfield County Schools. It's time for me to give back."
Jensen, who has a bachelor's degree in business management with an economics minor from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, said one of his goals is to "sensibly, gradually" reduce property taxes during the next four years.
"They have more than doubled over the last eight years," he said. "That's just not sustainable."
Jensen provided data showing that someone who owns property assessed at $150,000 outside the city of Dalton would pay $735 in county government property taxes in 2019, up from $303.66 in 2011.
"We've got three windfalls that, as long as we don't spend that money, can be given back to the taxpayers," he said.
The first is the $2.5 million the county took earlier this year from the unrestricted reserve of the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. The county and the city of Dalton, which also took $2.5 million, own the Solid Waste Authority.
"We also have the 10-year bond, the principal and interest, on (the Carbondale Business Park)," he said. "We will finish paying that this year. That's $600,000 or $700,000 we won't have to budget for next year. And third is our surplus. A surplus sounds good. But a surplus means we've taxed you too much. We have well over $24 million in our rainy day fund, so I'd give that almost $1.8 million surplus we had last year back to the taxpayers."
Jensen said any property tax cuts should be phased in and should be done with an eye on sales tax collections.
"You typically don't set the millage rate until August, so if I'm elected, we'd be setting the tax rate for the first time in August 2021, well over a year from now," he said. "That's enough time to see what impact this COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy and on sales taxes."
Jensen said he does not favor further consolidation of services with the city of Dalton at this time.
"A full merger is certainly off the table," he said. "I don't think the people in the county want that. I don't think we should merge the recreation departments or the fire departments. We don't need to be eliminating jobs when there is already so much unemployment. I do favor more cooperation. One example is recreation. The city has a lot of nice (football, soccer and baseball) fields, and the county has a lot of individuals participating in its programs, and we need to be working together."
Jensen said he is "neutral" on the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that is also on the June 9 ballot.
"The way I interpret the (state) SPLOST law is not that you just can't spend money as the Board of Commissioners to promote the SPLOST, you are supposed to be neutral in your public comments," he said. "I don't feel we've been following the spirit of the law, and my job as a candidate if I'm fortunate enough to win is to remain neutral. I can understand why some people will vote for it, because they support the projects it would fund. I also understand why some people will vote against it, because we are in the middle of this pandemic, and we don't know what's going to happen with jobs and taxes."
Jensen opposed a six-year, $100 million SPLOST in 2019. He was chairman of Engaged Citizens for Georgia, an anti-SPLOST group.
"If you ask me if this SPLOST is better than the (2019) SPLOST, I will say it did address some of my concerns," he said. "It's four years and $66 million, not six years and $100 million. It doesn't contain new administrative buildings, and it's being voted on in a general primary, not a special election."
