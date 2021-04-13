Jensen to give up chairman's emergency powers, says he will use them only after commissioners vote

On March 18, 2020, following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Whitfield County, then-county Board of Commissioners chairman Lynn Laughter signed an emergency proclamation declaring a local state of emergency
The move came at the request of the White House and Gov. Brian Kemp's office.
More than a year later, that state of emergency remains in effect, and so do the powers granted by the county's local emergency ordinance.
"We haven't used any of those chairman powers, as I call them," said current board Chairman Jevin Jensen. "You can set curfews. You can order evacuations. You can regulate guns and alcohol. There are some really expansive powers in that law."
Jensen said when commissioners meet tonight at 6 at Stage 123 in downtown Dalton he plans to renounce those powers.
"If at some point we think we need any of them, I'll ask the commissioners for a vote on that specific situation," he said. "I don't think we need any of them. But if we do, I'll ask for a vote. Right now, I can do it unilaterally. We'll still be in a state of emergency as long as the state emergency order is still in effect. But I'm going to rescind those powers."
Jensen said he will renounce the powers and then one of the other commissioners will make a motion to continue the local state of emergency until the governor ends his emergency order. If the county does not remain under a local state of emergency, it could potentially lose access to grants or funds tied to the state emergency order.
Commissioner Barry Robbins said he supports Jensen's plan to give up the emergency powers.
"As I understand it, he plans to ask the commissioners to vote before he exercises any of those powers, and I think that is the wise thing to do," he said.
Commissioner Greg Jones said he, too, supports that plan.
The powers that Jensen will renounce are:
• "Direct and compel the evacuation of all or part of the population from any stricken or threatened area, for the preservation of life or other disaster mitigation, response or recovery."
• "Prescribe routes, modes of transportation and destinations in connection with evacuation."
• "Suspend or limit the sale, dispensing or transportation of alcoholic beverages, firearms, explosives and flammable liquids and substances."
• "Make provision for the availability and use of temporary emergency housing, emergency shelters and/or emergency medical shelters."
• "Suspend any law, code provision or regulation prescribing the procedures for conduct of county business, or the orders, rules or regulations of any county agency, if strict compliance with any ordinance, resolution, order, rule or regulation would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency or disaster, provided that such suspension shall provide for the minimum deviation from the requirements under the circumstances and further provided that, when practicable, specialists shall be assigned to avoid adverse effects resulting from such suspension."
