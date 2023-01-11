Whitfield County had a "great year" in 2022, according to Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
Jensen presented some of the county's accomplishments during Monday's commissioners meeting.
"There was a lot that got done in Whitfield County," he said. "We want to celebrate those achievements."
Jensen noted that commissioners cut the property tax rate for the third year in a row, and that county spending rose less than 3%, compared to 7% inflation.
"We received 21 grants," he said. "We do a grant application (at commissioners meetings) almost every single month."
The county received approximately $6.2 million in grant money in 2022.
"If you think about it in mills, that's two mills of taxes we'd have to raise to get that same amount of money," Jensen said.
The county and the local cities renegotiated the service delivery agreement, which spells out which governments provide which services, and the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement, which divides revenue from a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
The commissioners used $1 million of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received to help local nonprofits that were affected by COVID-19.
Essentia Protein Solutions, which makes broths, announced it will invest $100 million in a facility on 20 acres in the Carbondale Business Park that will create 80 jobs, and solar module manufacturer Hanwha Qcells announced an expansion of its facility in the business park that will add 470 jobs. On Wednesday, Qcells announced another expansion at the site that will add 510 jobs.
The county resurfaced 29 miles of roads and filled 22 potholes.
More than 3,800 children took part in Parks and Recreation Department sports programs.
The animal shelter successfully reunited almost 200 lost or stray cats and dogs with their owners and helped adopt almost 700 dogs and cats.
The commissioners voted 4-0 on Monday to:
• Approve a $126,000 agreement with Roadside Specialties of Cumming for road striping.
• Approve a $113,807 contract with WrightCore of Franklin, Tennessee, to upgrade the county’s virtual server.
• Renew a one-year, $98,750 contract with KRNW to provide foreign-language translation for Whitfield County Superior Court.
• Approve an $18,000 contract with Murray Mix of Chatsworth for concrete.
• Approve bids from Jackson Trucking of Chatsworth and Wheat Trucking of Chatsworth to provide trucking services for the county. Each will be paid $85 an hour.
• Reappoint Matthew Thames to serve as guardian ad litem in Whitfield County Juvenile Court for one year. The guardian ad litem represents the interests of the children in court proceedings. Thames will receive $41,600.
• Appoint Jerry Moncus, Bryan Rayburn and Joshua Smith as indigent defense attorneys for Whitfield County Juvenile Court for one year. Each will receive $34,320.
• Approve a request by Lewis Dixon to rezone from estate residential to general agriculture 22.63 acres at 189 Sloan Road N.W. in Resaca.
• Approve a request by Jaime Paucay and Alberta Alvarade to rezone from general commercial to rural residential 2.3 acres at 4398 South Dixie Highway in Resaca.
• Approve a request by Ricardo and Maria Salaises to rezone from heavy manufacturing to general commercial .54 acres at 1525 Waring Road N.W. in Dalton.
• Apply for an assistance to firefighters grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This would be used to help replace the fire department’s burn building training facility. The county’s current burn building is 17 years old. The estimated cost to replace the burn building is $1 million, and the grant could cover up to $100,000 of that.
Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
