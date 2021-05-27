Jentzen joins Hamilton Medical Center as medical director of Critical Care

Dr. Noah Jentzen says he was excited to join Hamilton Medical Center because of HMC’s commitment to having a critical care department focused on practicing the highest level of clinical medicine and dedicated to great patient outcomes and patient safety, while fostering a culture of humility and respect between providers, patients and their families.
Jentzen is the medical director of Critical Care at HMC.
As medical director, Jentzen not only deals with the direct care of patients, but he is responsible for the overall vision of the department.
“A lot of my time is dedicated to program development, refining staffing models and improving transitions of care,” he says. “And while these may not be seen at the patient’s bedside, they set up the framework that leads to improved quality of care and great patient outcomes.”
Jentzen completed his undergraduate education at The Citadel, in Charleston, South Carolina, his medical training at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in St. Maarten, his internal medicine internship at Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and his fellowship in critical care medicine at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Prior to joining Hamilton, he served as a medical director of a cardiovascular intensive care unit and cardiac care unit and a medical director of neurocritical care in Chattanooga.
“Our staff members are doing everything possible to care for your loved ones,” Jentzen says. “We are deeply committed to our patients, their families and our community.”
Married to his high school sweetheart, Jentzen and his wife have four children.
“While I don’t have much free time, with a busy work life and four children at home, I do enjoy kite surfing, sailing, cycling and running,” he said.
