Jimmy Cagle was just nine months old in March 1944 when his father, A.J. Cagle, died in combat along the Rhine River in France during World War II. Twenty-three short years later, Pvt. 1st Class Allen James Cagle became the first Murray County veteran to be killed in action in Vietnam on June 25, 1967.
An Army infantryman with B Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry of the 25th “Tropic Lightning” Infantry Division, Jimmy died of “hostile” wounds in Binh Duong Province, according to honorstates.org. Also the son of Mrs. Betty Cancio of California, he was buried on the Fourth of July after a memorial service at Fullers Chapel Methodist Church.
When Betty Lotspeich Cagle left for California after her husband was killed fighting German forces, Jimmy and his brother, Ronnie, went to live with her parents, Coy and Lucille Lotspeich. On the Lotspeich farm in southeastern Murray, Jimmy grew up “doing the usual things that boys living on farms did in those days … worked in the fields, took care of animals, cleaned barn stalls (and) worked a garden,” according to the MurrayCountyMuseum.com website. Their son, Byron Lotspeich, recalls the time.
“I remember the day he left to go overseas,” he said. “I can’t share much about his personality, I was too young. But he was a quiet, easygoing guy as far as I remember. I was about 10 when he was killed.”
Ronnie, born after their father died, was drafted into the Army first, since Jimmy had gotten married after dropping out of Murray County High. Jimmy's wife, now Jane Manley, shared how they met.
“Jimmy was working at Sane's Body Shop and I was working in Dalton too,” she said. “He lived with his grandparents, so we met as kids just hanging out. We were married about a year when he was drafted. I went down to Fort Benning where he was training when I could. I would get a ride with somebody and we'd go for the day, then drive back. You didn't have much privacy on a base like that, but we got to see each other.”
After arriving in Vietnam, Jimmy tried to “play down” the danger of combat in his letters back home.
“Some of the letters were marked through,” Jane said of Army censorship.
Prior to deploying to Vietnam, Jimmy confided to “several people closest to him” that he had a premonition of being in a military vehicle that would hit a land mine, the museum site states, adding “he died outright from multiple fragmentation wounds” when the armored personnel carrier he was riding in ran over a mine.
“They told them if they could live six months over there, that they could make it — and he didn't,” Jane said
The 'Gentle Giant'
Robin Vining Thompson is a “double first cousin” of the Cagle boys and Byron.
“I was 12 years old when Jimmy died,” she said. “I don’t remember a lot about him, but in hindsight he was like Andy on 'The Andy Griffith Show' — gentle, kind, welcoming. My dad loved him so much and treated him like a son.”
Jimmy's letters home relayed his deep concerns, Robin remembers.
“My grandmother would read them to me,” she said. “He was so afraid, and didn't want to kill anyone. The day Jimmy was buried someone went out to my grandmother’s mailbox and brought back a letter from Jimmy. I'm paraphrasing, but he wrote that his tour was almost over and he so wanted to come home … that he missed my grandmother’s home cooking and just wanted hugs.
“That letter arrived the day he was buried. My daddy bought a plot at Dawnville Cemetery, and that's where the 'Gentle Giant' is buried.”
Jane remembers how she got the news.
“The sheriff, (Charles) Judy Poag, came to my workplace,” she said. “He told me, then my dad came and got me. Judy said he'd never do it again, and I don't think he ever did. They (Army officials) got him to come out because he knew our family. Maybe they thought him doing it would be easier on us.
“The only thing I remember about his funeral were the guns going off (21-gun salute). I insisted on having his casket open, because you want to know for sure. You don't want to go through life (wondering) 'Well, it could have been somebody else.'”
Shortly after Jimmy's burial, the flags were stolen off his grave, Byron noted.
“Whether that was a prank or disrespect, I do not know,” he said. “Those were uncertain times back then. Jimmy felt he would never return home if he went to Vietnam. I am sure most everyone that was close to drafting age had the same feelings. The veterans deserved more from this country upon returning. The generations in the spotlight today remind me of the attitudes then. It worries me for our children’s future.”
Attempts to reach Jimmy's brother, Ronnie, were unsuccessful. Ronnie, at age 21, was a sergeant at Fort Knox, Kentucky, when Jimmy was killed. He was interviewed by a reporter with The Atlanta Constitution and said he was looking forward to his own discharge just 10 weeks away.
“(Jimmy) kept saying he was not going if they told him to go, but once they told him to, he said there wasn't anything he could do about it,” Ronnie told the newspaper. “Every letter he wrote home, running over a mine was all he would talk about … he was just afraid of running over one.”
The newspaper article further stated that Coy Lotspeich recalled his grandsons as small boys asking if they'd also have to “go to war” as their father did. He had replied, “I hope not.” An article in the Daily Citizen-News after Jimmy's death lamented Mr. and Mrs. Jack Cagle of the Cedar Springs community losing both their son and grandson to wars, and showed their photo while looking over mementoes.
Commendations for Jimmy include the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.
Sgt. A.J. Cagle received the World War II Victory Medal, Purple Heart, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and Army Good Conduct Medal.
Author's note: Copyrighted material from the MurrayCountyMuseum.com website is used with permission.
