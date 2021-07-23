John and Agnes Richmond awarded 'Yard of the Month' for July

The home of John and Agnes Richmond of Martha’s Bridge Road was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for July.
The Richmonds started working on their yard about four years ago and had to overcome major drainage issues to get it to the beautiful yard it is today.
One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.
Congratulations, John and Agnes!
