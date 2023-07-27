Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s Yard of the Month for July goes to the Johnson family of Katlau Drive. The pictures do not do this yard justice, it truly felt like walking into a different world.
The family built the house in the 1970s and have been working on the garden since. It borders the Pinhoti National Trail.
The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.
Congratulations, Johnson family!
