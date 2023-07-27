Yard of the Month

Even in the hot month of July this yard is filled with lush greenery and vibrant flowers thanks to years of work and consistent watering.

 Contributed photo

Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s Yard of the Month for July goes to the Johnson family of Katlau Drive. The pictures do not do this yard justice, it truly felt like walking into a different world.

The family built the house in the 1970s and have been working on the garden since. It borders the Pinhoti National Trail.

The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.

Congratulations, Johnson family!

