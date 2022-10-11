Dustin Johnston grew up watching his mom have an impact on her patients and the community through her role as a physical therapist.
“From an early age, I saw people in pain and suffering from disease,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be part of a solution.”
Johnston is an internal medicine physician at Hamilton Physician Group – Primary Care – Dalton. He attended medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee and completed his residency training at Hamilton Medical Center.
Johnston said he has the goal of helping his patients live a healthy lifestyle. He aims to discover the root cause of health issues and treat the whole body. As an osteopathic physician, he uses hands-on osteopathic techniques to address multiple medical conditions.
“I enjoy medicine the most when I am able to develop long-term relationships with patients, and continue to follow them throughout their journey to wellness,” Johnston said.
In his spare time, Johnston enjoys playing guitar and spending time outdoors camping with his family.
To schedule an appointment with Johnston, call (706) 226-9355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.