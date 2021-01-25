A concrete pad recently installed behind the Huff House on Selvidge Street will become the new home for the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston that has stood watch over downtown Dalton for more than a century.
A spokesman for the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue, confirmed Monday that plans call for the statue to be moved from the corner of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street, where it has stood since 1912, to the Huff House, which served as Johnston's headquarters when the Army of Tennessee spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton.
Dalton attorney Robert Jenkins said a timetable to move the statue has not been finalized.
A concrete pad was recently installed behind the Huff House, and Ellen Thompson, immediate past president of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, which owns the Huff House, confirmed that is where the statue will be placed.
Statues of historical figures, including George Washington, Mahatma Gandhi, Winston Churchill and Confederate military leaders, became flashpoints across the world as protests, some of which turned violent, filled numerous cities in the aftermath of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25.
In Dalton, protests, which have been peaceful, focused on the Johnston statue.
Approximately 200 people filled the lawn of Dalton City Hall on June 8 following a “March for Justice,” and one of the demands of many was the relocation of the statue of Johnston.
Following that, some people who wanted the statue to stay where it was began standing guard over it for fear it could be vandalized.
On June 13, defenders of the statue clashed with protesters during another march when about 60 protesters stopped across the street from the statue. On several occasions, Dalton Police Department officers had to step in and separate marchers and members of the group that were watching over the statue.
