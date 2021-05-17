The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners joint meeting with the Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission scheduled for tonight at 6 at Edwards Park has been canceled.
Joint meeting tonight canceled
- From Staff Reports
-
-
