The O.N. Jonas Foundation recently procured the talents of artist Suehyla El’Attar through an educational grant from Horizon Theatre.
When Jonas Foundation chairman Susan Reams attended El’Attar’s final class meeting with ninth-graders at Dalton Junior High School in February, she was very impressed with the 10-minute drama presentations that were created by the students and the rapport that she had developed with the students. As a result, Reams asked the teachers of the students involved in this two-week playwriting workshop to express their reactions about this art experience for this newspaper article.
“Tell your story, just get it out, that’s the hardest part.”
In January, drama students at Dalton High School and Dalton Junior High participated in a playwriting workshop with El-Attar sponsored by the Jonas Foundation. El-Attar has a background in theatre, performing and collaborating with various theaters all across the nation such as Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. She is also a published playwright. For 10 days, she worked with students to produce their own short plays. She also taught methods of critical thinking and play analysis to promote feedback between students and their peers using the critical response pProcess.
Dalton Junior High drama director Alana Sane elaborated on this process and how it affected her ninth-grade students in class.
“Suehyla can explain these very complex processes in a way that the students understand,” Sane said. “She has a warm, encouraging nature, and at the same time advocates for the voice of the playwright and how vital it is to uphold the ideas and work of the writer. Students understood the value of this as they were writing, because they wanted their messages in their stories to be heard in a certain way. It really helped them to connect that there are intentional choices made in writing, as well as acting and directing. My students already have ideas for their next scripts, and I believe it will change the way they read a script and act a role in the future.”
“Suehyla inspired my students to simply tell their stories, to do so without wondering what others will think or how they will respond,” said Dalton High drama director Wes Phinney, “We try to emphasize the importance of telling stories in drama, and she did a great job of emphasizing that idea.”
Phinney said that the plays his students produced were outstanding.
“I was very impressed with some of the things my students wrote,” he said.
Sane and Phinney are contemplating combining their classes to present some of the 10-minute plays later in the year.
“It would be the prefect conclusion to a very positive experience for our students,” they said.
