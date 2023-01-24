The O.N. Jonas Foundation is proud to announce this year’s arts-in-education grant recipients.
The Jonas Foundation oversees two major grant entities: the Seretean Foundation grants for elementary schools and the Lorberbaum Family Foundation grants for middle and high schools. Teachers in Dalton, Murray and Whitfield schools may apply for grants to expand and enhance arts instruction in visual arts, music, theatre or dance.
In addition to providing art education programs to over 20,000 students each year, the Jonas Foundation has annually administered Seretean Grants to an elementary school from each of our public school systems since 2011. Due to their success in enhancing arts learning in area elementary schools, in 2021, the Lorberbaum Family Foundation made it possible for the Jonas Foundation to establish an annual arts grant that serves middle and high schools from each of our three public school systems.
The Seretean Grants are provided by the family of Bud Seretean, who was a founding board member of the Jonas Foundation. The Lorberbaum Family Grants are provided by Jeff and Sarah Lorberbaum. Jeff’s mother, Shirley Lorberbaum, was also a founding board member of the Jonas Foundation.
Students at Park Creek, Eton and Cohutta elementary schools will benefit from this year’s Seretean grants. Under the direction of Kay Dean, Park Creek students will create batik projects that enhance art, math and science state education standards. Eton elementary students and teacher Amber Richards will create a school garden to attract bees and decorate the garden with mosaic stepping stones. Students of Randy Harris at Cohutta Elementary will learn to play Suzuki tone chimes and learn to read music.
Melissa Lambert’s students at Dalton High will create an impromptu sculpture garden. Bagley Middle students will devise dynamic video productions under the supervision of Adrian Stone. Indoor drum lines will enhance Ashley Hooker’s percussion students’ experiences at Southeast Whitfield High School.
The Jonas Foundation is proud to partner with the Creative Arts Guild and our three public school systems in order to enhance learning opportunities for our students. The Seretean Grants and Lorberbaum Family Grants enable teachers to create an art education event that will further benefit the school and its students.
