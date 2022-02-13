(Editor’s note: February is American Heart Month.)
Cheryl Jones has lived her life unaware that she has a congenital heart defect. With only mild symptoms, Jones did not think much of the fatigue and shortness of breath she occasionally felt. Dismissing any significance, she attributed her symptoms to typical age-related changes.
It was August 2021, and Jones’ general practitioner had recently retired and she was faced with finding a new primary care physician. Jones made an appointment with Cornerstone Medical Group on the recommendation of a friend. At her appointment in September 2021, the nurse practitioner heard a heart murmur, and suggested she see a cardiologist. Jones soon found herself at Hamilton Physician Group-Cardiology for a consult and testing. When the results were available, Jones met with Dr. Jim Stewart, interventional and structural cardiologist, who informed her that she had a bicuspid aortic valve. Says Jones, “At age 69, I was told I had a birth defect.”
The aortic valve usually has three cusps and a bicuspid valve has only two cusps. Her valve also had aortic stenosis, a narrowing which keeps the valve from opening fully and reduces blood flow to the body. Stewart recommended the TAVR procedure (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) to repair Jones’ valve, and referred her to Dr. Richard Morrison, a cardiac surgeon, for a consult and further testing.
When Jones met with Morrison in mid-September, he shared with her that the cardiac team meets weekly to review each patient’s case. After reviewing Jones’ CT, the team felt that further testing was needed to determine the best treatment plan, and an ultrasound of Jones’ carotid artery and a heart cath both were ordered.
In early October, Jones met with Morrison to review her results. She recalls with a chuckle, “Dr. Morrison entered the room saying ‘We’ve been talking about you.’ I knew then that they had reviewed my case thoroughly.”
The team concluded that more than the TAVR procedure would be needed. Jones had an aortic aneurysm and would need open-heart surgery.
“Dr. Morrison spent time gently explaining my diagnosis and the surgery I would need,” Jones said. “Strangely, I was calm. Dr. Morrison was thoughtful as he spoke, and reassured my husband Danny and me that I would be OK.”
Her surgery was scheduled for early November 2021. Prior to surgery, Jones talked to friends about having the surgery with Morrison.
“Everywhere I turned, people had wonderful comments: ‘He operated on my Dad.’ ‘He saved my brother’s life.’ ‘He operated on my baby 35 years ago,’” Jones said.
The positive feedback from other patient families gave Jones the confidence she needed to face surgery. Several friends shared concerns about her needing to go to Atlanta or Chattanooga for another opinion, but Jones had done her research. She knew her cardiac team was experienced and well trained.
“I told my friends that I viewed my cardiologist Dr. Stewart as having the first opinion, and Dr. Morrison, the surgeon, as my second opinion,” she said. “I was completely at ease with my decision. I told Dr. Morrison that he may not realize it, but God sent him to Dalton for me.”
On Nov. 2, 2021, Morrison successfully replaced four inches of Cheryl’s aorta, removed the aneurysm, and replaced her aortic valve. Today, Jones is doing extremely well following surgery and cardiac rehabilitation. She praises the care she received from Hamilton’s cardiac team, from nursing to cardiology to surgery to recovery and ICU.
“Nurses work 12-hour shifts and you get to know them as they care for you,” Jones said. “Not only did they provide expert medical care, they also cared for my physical and emotional needs during my stay. You share stories together. Several of the nurses shared that they came to work in Dalton after having worked with Dr. Morrison in the past. He personally invited them to join his team as he took on the challenge of creating a premier cardiac program. They came to be part of this dream in Dalton.”
COVID-19 visitor restrictions brought Jones close to her care providers.
“During the pandemic, Danny was the only person allowed to visit me so it was much easier for us to be in Dalton for the surgery,” she said. “It would have been so much harder on us if my surgery had been out of town. Danny and I do not have children or grandchildren, and since no other family and friends could be with me during my stay, the nurses became like sons and daughters to me.”
Jones and her husband love sharing their Hamilton experience with friends.
“Even after coming home, I had amazing in-home care,” she said. “Home Health, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy all visited me. I even had one therapist bring a portable X-ray machine to my home. All in-home medical staff entered results on their laptops so that my medical team could be continuously updated about my progress.”
Jones’ progress has impressed her doctors.
“I had a three-week appointment with my cardiologist, Dr. Stewart,” she said. “When he saw me, he said, ‘You’re doing phenomenal.’ I shared with Dr. Stewart how impressed we had been with our care and that we felt like we were part of a family.”
That’s the way cardiac surgeon and Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute medical director Morrison wants it.
“Our patients are our number one priority,” he said. “Every person we see is someone’s mother, father, daughter or son. We respect each individual and family, and all life stages. Caring for your heart is a privilege for us.”
With a high prevalence of coronary artery disease and other heart-related issues in the region, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation stands strongly committed to dramatic advances in cardiac care at Hamilton Medical Center. Every life is important.
