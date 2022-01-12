Jones returns 'home' as Northwest Whitfield High School's principal

For Mandie Jones, taking over as Northwest Whitfield High School's principal after she spent 15 years teaching there to begin her career is "really like coming home, (as) my career comes full circle."
"Some faces have changed" since she left Northwest for an assistant principal position at Southeast Whitfield High School a few years ago, but "there's still the same feel," Jones said. "Northwest has a family feel — you feel part of something bigger, Bruin Nation — and there's so much pride here."
That's due not only to the students and staff but the "community," Jones said. "The community is so involved, and they are some of our biggest cheerleaders."
Jones began college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, with her future a question mark, but her mother asked her what she "played" — and enjoyed — as a child, Jones recalled. "I played school all the time with my little sister," so she majored in elementary education, until a class on the works of William Shakespeare her sophomore year altered her path again.
"I fell in love" with Shakespeare and English, so "on day two of the class I changed my major to secondary English," she said. "I had read the plays in high school, but it wasn't the same, and the discussions we had in that class made me really fall in love with it."
With her students, Jones aimed to make literature relevant for them.
"The main themes and lessons of literature never change," she said. "They're all about human emotion and the human condition — stories about love, pain, anger, power ... — and (students) can relate to that."
She didn't plan to be an administrator, either, although she obtained her master's from Tennessee Tech in instructional leadership and her education specialist's degree from Lincoln Memorial University in curriculum and instruction, she said. But as she took on roles "teaching adults," both as chair of her department and as a professional development leader, she realized she could impact more students by "teaching teachers" than merely teaching her own students.
"My job is to help make teachers the best they can be," and one of the things she's learned about professional development is that "you better model with them what you want them to do in classrooms," she said. For example, "If you don't want them to stand at the front of the room and lecture to students, you better not stand at the front and lecture them."
'A smooth transition'
Jones took over as principal from Britt Adams, who was Northwest's principal for 11 years, and because he was her principal when she was a teacher, it was "a smooth transition," she said. "We know each other really well," and they held several joint interviews of teaching candidates during the transition period.
"I'm pretty lucky in that Britt has left a legacy of strong instruction, and I only have to build on that," Jones said. "I don't have to scrap anything and start over."
Because Adams was "a strong instructional leader in the building," his faculty followed his lead, she said. "When teachers see other teachers doing great things, they want to jump on and be part of that, because teachers want to do a great job."
During her time as an English teacher at Northwest, and then chair of the English Department, Jones was "instrumental" in Northwest rolling out various literacy improvements, and "I'm really excited" she's the new principal, said Adams, who retired from Whitfield County Schools at the end of the 2020-21 school year. "She'll do a great job."
His main advice for his successor is to keep perspective.
"You don't know what you don't know, but when things come up, you adjust, make a change, and then move on," he said. "None of this is fatal — (although) it sometimes seems that way — and the walls aren't going to cave in on you."
"Also, there's the time commitment, but she understands that," he said. "As a high school, we have stuff going on all the time."
The fact her two daughters are grown allowed Jones to make the time commitment required to be a high school principal, she said.
"I couldn't have done this when they were young."
The only other drawback for Jones to becoming a principal is "the spotlight," she said, because she prefers to be in the background, but advice from Southeast's principal, Denise Pendley, remains at the forefront of her mind.
"I want to do all the work, but I don't want to be in the spotlight," Jones said. However, Pendley "told me, 'We never grow in comfort and complacency,' so that's what I'm going to do: grow."
From Adams, Jones learned to focus on being elite at a few things, rather than being mediocre at many things, she said.
"Don't throw 15 things at the wall and see what sticks. Instead, do something with fidelity" until everyone excels.
Jones was "involved in a lot of areas at Southeast, where she's been a great assistant principal, and she's very professional, sharp and impressive," according to Judy Gilreath, who was superintendent of Whitfield County Schools when Jones was selected as Northwest's principal last spring. "Britt has done an exceptional job of leading the learning at Northwest, and we look for Mandie to carry that forward."
Jones' energy and leadership paid dividends for her and the school when she was able to lure a French teacher from Paris to continue Northwest's French program. Once Carole Dorlipo decided to get back into teaching after devoting the prior two years to singing opera, she had offers from schools in Maryland, the nation's capital and Florida, but she felt a kindred spirit with Jones.
"I just loved her energy, and it was such a seamless interview," Dorlipo said. "She is very excited about what she does, we talked about the area and what it's like, and she's so flexible that I thought 'I want to work where she works.'"
'The bigger picture'
Pendley was an ideal mentor for Jones because she allowed her to gain experience with every facet of high school operations, from attendance, discipline, safety and testing to curriculum, instruction and professional development.
On numerous occasions, Pendley told Jones "You need to come to this meeting, because you'll be a principal one day," Jones said. "Doing a little bit of everything at Southeast helped me see the bigger picture, how everything impacts everything else."
Pendley also showed Jones how crucial relationships are with students, staff and families.
"If you've built trust with a person, it makes it easier to have hard conversations when you need to have them, because you already have that rapport," and relationships are forged by "showing your appreciation," Jones said. "Don't let the little things go unnoticed."
Relationship-building with students was one adjustment Jones had to make when she moved from classroom teacher to assistant principal.
"When you have kids in class, you see them every day, and they're kind of a captive audience, but (as an administrator), if you want relationships with them beyond discipline (meetings), you have to go into the halls and the cafeteria to meet them," she said. "You have to make the effort."
Jones and her administrative team "will keep things going forward and higher," Adams said. "They'll keep Northwest climbing."
