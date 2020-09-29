Jones still can't walk away from teaching

Susan Jones, who began teaching in 1974, was among those who officially retired from Dalton Public Schools at the end of the 2019-20 academic year, but her tale is different than most, because she hasn't really left.
"I still have that love for children and education," said Jones, who joined Dalton Public Schools 14 years ago. "I've always enjoyed teaching sixth-graders and math."
She's what's called a "49% teacher" this year, sharing a Dalton Middle School class with Vicki Bartoo, who was also among the 2019-20 batch of retirees but who likewise didn't want to leave her métier. The school system presented an opportunity to split duties in a class, and both jumped at the arrangement.
Because each are only teaching a few days a week, rather than all five, it's "weaning me off a little bit" at a time, Jones said with a chuckle. "I'm excited we were given the opportunity."
While some principals shy away from half-time teachers because the arrangement can complicate scheduling, "in this case I see it as a way to keep great teachers," said Lauri Johnson, Dalton Middle School's principal. "When (Jones) said she wanted to retire, we wouldn’t let her; instead we provided her with a half-time position, because we knew some of Susan Jones would be better than no Susan Jones."
And Jones adores her colleagues at the middle school.
"On the first day back, I felt the caring from everyone here, and it's enjoyable, because everyone is so loving," she said. "The people here are wonderful, and that gives you a boost."
Jones initially planned to be a pharmacist, but "I'm not one to stand behind a desk all day," she said. "I like to be around people."
An Auburn graduate, she began teaching in Selma, Alabama; in Georgia, she also made stops in Augusta and Walker County, but while she was working at Rossville Middle School, she heard rave reviews of Dalton Middle School and Dalton Public Schools from some of her former colleagues who had moved to Dalton, she said, noting, "They loved it."
Though that's meant a commute from her home in Chattanooga, "it's been worth it," she said. Dalton Middle School "is a happy place, and you've got to be happy wherever you are."
Math has long been a passion for Jones, because "it's exact, and there are so many everyday applications,'' she said. Students "need these skills, and it excites me to teach them so they understand."
"It's all about relationships," she said. "You can't teach until they buy in."
Jones believes allowing her genuine passion for math to shine through to her students has "carried over to them" in the subject, and she's always emphasized the value of education with her charges.
"Growing up in Alabama (with five siblings), we didn't have much, but my mom always said, 'If you have education, they can't take that away from you,'" Jones said. An education "is your ticket to do whatever you want in life, and I want (my students) to know that."
She particularly appreciates the "innocence" of sixth-graders, who have "such a kindness in their hearts.''
"They can be little rascals at times, but it's cute, (as) all they really want is acceptance from you," she said. "It's a transition time, as they're trying to grow up, and you can give them that boost."
Interacting with her colleagues and students at the middle school "makes your day brighter," Jones said. "It just makes you happy."
