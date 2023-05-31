Chad Jordan has been approved by the Dalton Board of Education to serve as an assistant principal and athletic director at Dalton Junior High School for the 2023-24 school year.
Jordan comes back to Dalton Public Schools after spending 10 years at Christian Heritage School as athletic director. Jordan taught and coached at Dalton High School from 1997 to 2013. He started his career at York Comprehensive High School in York, South Carolina.
Jordan holds an education specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and a master of art in kindergarten through grade 12 education from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tennessee. He earned his bachelor of science in social studies education from Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina.
“I’m excited to have Chad back in Dalton Public Schools,” said Superintendent Tim Scott. “I know he will do a fantastic job working with the athletic program and administration at Dalton Junior High School.”
