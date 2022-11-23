Following differing interpretations of Georgia’s new voting law, a judge ruled last week to allow Saturday voting in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff.
Counties can have early voting for the runoff on Nov. 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, according to the ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox.
Neither Whitfield nor Murray counties will have Saturday early voting. In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2 at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road. In Whitfield County, early voting next week is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the elections office in the courthouse.
Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are in a Dec. 6 runoff after neither candidate won more than 50% of votes in the Nov. 8 general election.
The ruling comes after the Warnock campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a lawsuit days before, asking the court to allow a Saturday voting amid new changes to the state’s voting law.
According the SB 202, approved by Republicans in 2021, if “such second Saturday follows a public and legal holiday occurring on the Thursday or Friday immediately preceding such second Saturday, or if such second Saturday immediately precedes a public and legal holiday occurring on the following Sunday or Monday, such advance voting shall not be held on such second Saturday but shall be held on the third Saturday prior to such primary or election beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.”
Cox stated that the law “does not specifically prohibit counties from conducting advanced voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, for a runoff election.”
Warnock Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks, DSCC Executive Director Christie Roberts and Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Rebecca DeHart released a joint statement following the ruling.
“Allowing for Saturday early voting is a win for every Georgia voter, but especially for workers and students who will have a greater opportunity to make their voices heard in this election,” the statement reads. “We look forward to counties announcing that they will provide Georgians the opportunity to cast their ballots on Saturday, Nov. 26.”
Jason Snead, executive director of Honest Elections Project, accused Democrats of twisting the law for political gain.
“Georgia law is crystal clear: Voting cannot take place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Election workers deserve time with their families, and the people of Georgia deserve elections that follow the law,” Snead said. “Rewriting the law in Georgia at the last minute creates a slew of complications that further distorts elections, confuses voters, and create unequal voting opportunities across Georgia.”
Honest Elections Project had filed a brief in the case arguing that Georgia law plainly applies to the Senate runoff.
In his ruling, Cox said the ruling prohibits the state’s interference in counties’ efforts to hold the Saturday voting with just one week away.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger appealed the ruling. However, a Georgia appeals court affirmed the lower court’s decision on Monday. Voters are encouraged to check with their county’s election office for voting hours and locations, or the My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.