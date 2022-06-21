“It’s a great day to celebrate, and we have a reason to celebrate,” Eugene Miller said following Saturday’s Juneteenth parade. “Free at last, and we should celebrate it every day of our lives, not just Juneteenth.”
“We owe it to those who came before us to celebrate today, (and) let us use the power we have now to bring us together more,” said Miller, a Dalton native and owner/operator of Miller Brothers Rib Shack. “I see that more in my community, now, and I thank God for that, (because) when we pull together we can do a lot of things.”
“We are free because (our ancestors) didn’t take the easy route,” said Charles Neal, one of the motorcyclists in Saturday’s parade that was part of the fourth annual Juneteenth Community Celebration organized by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP. “Don’t do easy.”
The NAACP’s vision is a society without discrimination based on race, and that’s unfortunately “not a reality, yet, but we continue to fight when everyone else has given up,” said Marisa Kelley, president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP. “We’re knocking down the walls of racial discrimination and inequality, and we believe we can speed up the day when all citizens are treated equally.”
Kim Denmark was honored to be chosen as this year’s parade grand marshal.
“I wanted to (walk in the parade) because this historic (holiday) represents my heritage,” she said. Denmark heard stories passed through generations of her enslaved ancestors, including “whole families sold.”
“We should not forget where we came from, (as that guides) where we’re going,” Denmark said. “A lot has happened because of Juneteenth, (and) I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”
On June 19, 1865, the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas, where enforcement of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation didn’t truly take practical effect until Union soldiers reached the state to enforce it. Since then, Juneteenth has grown into a celebration of the emancipation of those who had been slaves in the United States.
It also became a federal holiday last year when Congress approved a bill to make Juneteenth, June 19, the 12th federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
“When it’s federal, it’s real,” Miller said. “No wonder we celebrate Juneteenth, (and) we will continue to overcome.”
Denmark was in Dalton last week as part of her project to walk across America to raise awareness about the country’s homeless, particularly homeless veterans. She walked into town with an escort, told her story at the Mack Gaston Community Center, marched in the Juneteenth parade and then presented to the Sunday school at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The walk is “a calling” that started 16 years ago, when Denmark realized that while she’d found success in business in Dayton, Ohio, she’d forgotten the poor and vulnerable, she said. “When I got sick, it was a wakeup call,” and when she recovered, she knew “it was bigger than me,” so she began her walk, meeting with homeless people all over the country.
She quickly discovered about a third of the homeless anywhere she went were veterans, often plagued by mental health and/or substance abuse issues, she said.
“They’re lost, lacking attention and love, (but) I’m a walking voice for them.”
She’s also raising funds to establish “self-sufficiency camps” that would assist those individuals in emergency situations, she said.
“It takes all of us to help them.”
More details on Denmark and her journey can be found online at kimdenmark.org or https://www.facebook.com/thewalkacrossamerica/, and she’s also available by phone at (678) 508-4132 to homeless people in need of assistance.
