Juneteenth Celebration slated for Saturday

The Dalton-Whitfield County chapter of the NAACP holds its second annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is the nationally recognized celebration to commemorate the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, Gen. Gordon Granger read the executive order that stated that all slaves still held in bondage in Texas were now free. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was written on Jan. 1, 1863, it took two and one half years for the news of the proclamation to make it to the remote state of Texas.
The NAACP will celebrate Juneteenth by holding a parade in downtown Dalton on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will start at First Baptist Church of Dalton, turn down Pentz Street and will conclude at the Emery Center. At the conclusion of the parade, there will be short speeches given, which will highlight freedom, from the steps of the Emery Center. If you would like to participate in the parade, please contact Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.