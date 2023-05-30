The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP is excited to announce its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration. This is the largest celebration of its kind in Northwest Georgia. Last year, more than 1,000 people attended the multi-day event, and an even larger crowd is expected this year.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, which occurred on June 19, 1865, when the last remaining people held in bondage learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas. Though it has been celebrated throughout the country since 1866, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021. As a federal holiday this day observes the promise of freedom for all people in the United States.
Juneteenth is a celebration not just for African Americans or descendants of enslaved Africans. Rather, it is a celebration for all Americans. The abolition of slavery in this country is something of which all Americans should be proud. Juneteenth is American history.
The local celebration will include six events over two weekends that embody the uniting spirit of Juneteenth and are inclusive of all races, nationalities and ethnicities.
• Summer concert: Friday, June 9, at the Burr Performing Arts Park at 6:30 p.m.
• Spades tournament: Saturday, June 10, at the Emery Center at 6 p.m.
• Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant: Friday, June 16, in the Goodroe Auditorium of Dalton State College at 7 p.m.
• Juneteenth parade: Saturday, June 17, in downtown Dalton at 10 a.m.
• Juneteenth Gala: Saturday, June 17, at the Dalton Convention Center at 5 p.m.
• Sunday Funday: Sunday, June 18, at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 1 p.m.
The summer concert will kick off the Juneteenth Celebration with a night of rhythm and blues music featuring Dre Hilton, Kamp and the Regina Troupe Trio.
The scholarship pageant will feature five contestants, with the winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the NAACP. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door on the night of the event.
The highlight of the celebration will be the gala. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased in advance at the Mack Gaston Community Center. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
You can sign up to play in the spades tournament, walk or drive in the parade, or be a vendor at the Sunday Funday by contacting Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870.
The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP thanks the community partners who have helped make this celebration possible. This year's presenting sponsor is Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. Other sponsors include Shaw Industries Group, the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Believe Greater Dalton, CHI Memorial Hospital, Dalton Utilities/OptiLink, Dalton Funeral Home, Jan and Debra Pourquoi, Alan Peeples and Wayne McDaniel. Their contributions played a significant role in making this Juneteenth Celebration a tremendous success, and we are incredibly grateful for their partnership.
For more information about all the Juneteenth events in Dalton, please visit the event website at https://dwjuneteenth4.wordpress.com/.
