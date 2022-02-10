After considering feedback from aptitude assessments like YouScience and researching potential careers, Gracison Saylors feels ever more assured of her life goal: becoming a marine biologist.
"It's always been my dream job," said Saylors, an eighth-grader at Dalton Junior High School. Even at age 3, she told her mother she wanted to be "a fishy doctor."
YouScience and other assessments mostly confirmed what Laney Peterfreund already knew, "that I like one specific answer, and I like working with people," said the eighth-grader. She's long wanted to become a zoologist, and nothing in her assessments or subsequent research has dissuaded her, as "it seems even more fun to me, now."
The assessment was also accurate for Saylors, as she was informed "I'm very social and like to work with people," she said. "I also like to investigate deeper on what is happening," and that investigative mentality fits "marine biology."
However, teaching was also recommended to her, and she currently plans to take the early childhood education pathway at Dalton High School. Law enforcement and public safety was another suggestion, and she's considered that, too, as her father David is a Dalton Police Department officer.
Peterfreund will likely take the engineering pathway at Dalton High, as her father is an engineer who has informed her of the job's positives and negatives. She'd prefer to figure out how appealing engineering is to her in high school, rather than waste time and money in college on a path that may be a dead end.
"I want to try it in high school so I'll know before college," she said. "A lot of people go to college not knowing what they want to do, and that's a big reason they drop out" or take more than four years to finish.
Based on his strengths and interests, Mario Gomez plans to pursue either engineering or architecture, but he's still unsure of his future high school. Students choose between Dalton High and The Dalton Academy for grades 10-12.
"I really like building and thinking," Gomez said. Both professions are "really active and fun."
"I want a career that fits me, that I'm interested in, and that I'd be good in," Gomez said. Plotting the future before even starting high school "puts you ahead of the game and gets you thinking about what career you want to pursue so you don't waste your time."
Junior high staff members have worked with students throughout this school year on forming plans for high school and beyond. It's critical eighth-graders thoroughly consider their high school choice as they'll have different classes at the junior high as ninth-graders based on that selection, and school choice forms were sent home with students earlier this week.
Spurred on by junior high advisers, Gomez, Peterfreund and Saylors have had extensive discussions about their futures with their parents, who understand the reasons behind the choices of their children.
"I've talked to them about it, and they know my dream, but it's beneficial to talk about it more," Saylors said. "They've always been supportive, but now they know why I want to do it and the life I could have."
