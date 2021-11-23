Ahmaud Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones, right, along with her attorney Lee Merritt, center, listens to William "Roddie" Bryan's defense attorney Kevin Gough present his closing statement to the jury during the trial of he and Travis McMichael, and his father, Gregory McMichael, at the Glynn County Courthouse Monday. The three men charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.