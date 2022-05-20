Doug Keener spent eight years on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners from 1997 to 2004 representing District 4.
“We did a lot in eight years,” he recalled. “We did the courthouse expansion, built a new jail, three new fire stations, a new 911 center. We got the south bypass accepted as a state highway so the county doesn’t have to maintain it. We got water expanded throughout the county. A lot of that was funded by a SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). and when those eight years were up, I felt I’d accomplished all of the goals I had when I first ran, so I didn’t seek reelection to a third term.”
Keener is running in District 54 for the state Senate in the Tuesday Republican Party primary. He faces incumbent Chuck Payne of Dalton. The district includes all of Whitfield County and Murray County. No Democrat qualified. The term is for two years. Early voting is underway and continues through today.
“I was born in Athens, Tennessee,” Keener said. “But all but five of my 61 years I have lived in Whitfield County. I am a 1979 graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School, a 1981 graduate of Young Harris College and a 1983 graduate of West Georgia College with a BBA (bachelor of business administration) in management.”
Keener said he has worked for 39 years in “the carpet and carpet-related industries.”
“Going on 14 years now, I have been the corporate credit manager for Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.,” he said.
Why did he decide to run for state Senate this year?
“I have spoken to probably a couple of thousand people over the last year, and one thing that I continue to run into is the lack of voter confidence,” he said. “It’s not just Whitfield County. I get the same response when I speak in Murray County. I get the same response when I speak in Gordon County.”
Keener said that distrust springs from the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump claims was stolen.
A lack of evidence led numerous courts to dismiss Trump’s claims and filings on his behalf that the election was fraudulent, and an attorney general under Trump, Bill Barr, and the Justice Department looked into the claims about widespread election fraud, and Barr said he told Trump there was not widespread election fraud, according to The Hill, a publication that covers politics and government.
“The biggest issue is that they don’t trust the Dominion machines,” Keener said. “They aren’t certain their votes count. I’m not sure what you would do to replace the system. But if that’s what it would take to restore voter confidence statewide I would replace the Dominion machines with something else. What that would be, I don’t know. I’m not down there, and I haven’t taken part in those discussions.”
Dominion Voting Systems has filed several lawsuits against news organizations and others for what it calls on its website “lies and misinformation” about the company.
There were three recounts, including a hand recount, done in Georgia that found no major discrepancies. Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have said there were no issues with the voting machines, so why do some voters believe there was a problem?
“It’s probably different things for different people,” Keener said. “I can’t say what it is for each person.”
Keener said he’s also running because he thinks people in District 54 “deserve a responsive senator.”
“I and about a dozen people I know have tried to contact Sen. Payne via email, text and messages left at his office and never get a return response,” he said. “I promise that I will be responsive to the voters of this area. I will return calls and emails. You will be able to reach me.”
Payne said he doesn’t know the particulars of the instances Keener mentioned but the people of the district know he is generally easy to reach and responds to messages in a prompt manner.
