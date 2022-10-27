Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is pleased to announce the recipients of its second annual Business Beautification Micro-Grants for 2022.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful established the beautification grants in honor of National Planting Day, which is celebrated through the end of November. Businesses across Whitfield County and the city of Dalton were invited to apply for funding to implement a project related to beautifying the community. Each project aims to improve the visual aspects of the facility or adjoining streetscape. Beautification grants range from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $500.
This year the following businesses and projects were awarded a grant from Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
• Cremo Drive-In: The project will add perennial flowers to grassy areas, pressure wash the exterior and create a nice picnic area.
• City Park Elementary School: This project involves completing a river mural designed by art teacher Josef Damasch on the retaining walls outside their classroom that are viewable by kindergarten students.
• The United Way of Northwest Georgia: The organization will expand upon its current improvements of new exterior painting, signing and outdoor lighting by planting hot pink azaleas to provide ongoing color.
The projects are to be completed by Dec. 31, and each recipient will submit a project summary by Dec. 31 to showcase their work. You can visit Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s website (www.KeepDaltonWhitfieldBeautiful.org) or follow it on Facebook to receive updates on the progress of these projects.
National Planting Day is celebrated annually by Keep America Beautiful in the fall as an opportunity to encourage volunteers to plant native species to restore ecological balance to the environment while creating greener, more beautiful communities. You can learn more about this event at www.kab.org.
