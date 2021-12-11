Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful announces six Business Beautification grant recipients

Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is pleased to announce the recipients of its first Business Beautification Micro-Grants for 2021.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful established the beautification grants in honor of National Planting Day which is celebrated through the end of November. Businesses across Whitfield County and the city of Dalton were invited to apply for funding to implement a project related to beautifying the community. Each project aims to improve the visual aspects of the facility or adjoining streetscape. Beautification grants range from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $500.
This year the following businesses and projects were awarded a grant from Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
• 108 North Pentz Building: The project is to place four planters along the sidewalk of the building.
• The Artistic Civic Theatre: This project will be focused on paving the parking lot, replanting shrubs and fixing awnings.
• Raspberry Row: They will be replacing the bench in the front of the shop on the sidewalk with a new one made by a local craftsman.
• The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society: This organization will be focusing on painting the exterior doors and windows.
• The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties: Club refresh will focus on beautifying the front entrance of the club from the drive to the front doors.
• The Looper Speech and Hearing Center: This center will be beautifying its outdoor seating area and sign with planters and perennials.
The projects will be completed by March 1, 2022, and each recipient will submit a project summary by March 18, 2022, to showcase its work. Visit Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s website (www.KeepDaltonWhitfieldBeautiful.org) or follow it on Facebook to receive updates on the progress of these projects.
National Planting Day is celebrated annually by Keep America Beautiful in the fall as an opportunity to encourage volunteers to plant native species, restoring ecological balance to the environment while creating greener, more beautiful communities. Learn more about this event at www.kab.org.
