Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, a local nonprofit, recently received statewide recognition from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation during a Dalton City Council meeting for its work in 2021 to end littering, improve recycling and beautify the local community.
Mayor David Pennington read out Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s notable achievements, including “unveiling one of the largest sculptures in Dalton using recycled materials on Morris Street to celebrate Earth Day 2021, cleaning up over 10,500 pounds of litter from local parks and roadways, creating bilingual doorhangers in collaboration with Dalton Public Works to increase recycling participation and decrease contamination, and distributing six beautification micro-grants to local businesses across Whitfield County and two business beautification grants to local schools.”
The mayor and City Council members congratulated Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful on its efforts to create a community that is healthy, beautiful and clean.
“We are proud to be honored by Keep Georgia Beautiful and receive recognition from Mayor Pennington and the Dalton City Council for our everyday work to encourage residents to create the kind of green community they would like to live in,” said Amy Hartline, director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. “We would like to thank all of our partners and sponsors who help make these actions possible. Through their passion to join in our goals of creating a beautiful and eco-friendly community, we have been able to achieve more every year.”
Established in 1990 as the Dalton-Whitfield Clean and Beautiful Commission through the Greater Dalton Chamber, Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful has a variety of programs that bring beauty and sustainability to various aspects of the community, including schools, waterways and businesses. To participate with or donate to Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, contact Hartline by email to ahartline@dwswa.org or by phone at (706) 226-6211.
