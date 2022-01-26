Keep flammable objects at least three feet away from heaters, say fire experts

With temperatures plunging, some people will be turning to fireplaces, space heaters and wall heaters to help keep their homes warm. State and local fire officials emphasize caution when using such forms of heating.
"We've been lucky the last few years," said Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle. "We used to see a couple of fires each year because of wall heaters. But we haven't had any in a few years. I hope that's because people are more aware of safety."
Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien said he can't recall any fires related to wall heaters in the last few years either. But he said people still need to be cautious.
The most important thing to remember is to keep the space around the heater clear of anything that could catch fire.
"Keep flammable objects at least three feet away from wall heaters or any source of heat," said Pangle.
Both fire chiefs said one problem they have seen is people placing furniture or other objects in front of wall heaters thinking the heaters aren't on.
Some heaters are set to come on when the temperature dips to a certain point, so the heater kicks on. The residents of the home may be out or asleep when that happens and not notice the heater is on.
O'Brien said if you have a wall heater but aren't using it to "make sure the power is off to it. Residents have upgraded to heat pumps and forgot about the wall heater coming on when it gets cold."
O'Brien also advises that "a fireplace should be inspected annually at the start of the season," and to make sure any heating "device used is UL (Underwriters Laboratories) rated." Underwriters Laboratories is an organization that rates products for safety.
In a press release, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said 54% of home heating fires are caused by leaving flammable objects, such as furniture, bedding and clothing, too close to a heater or fireplace.
"Fire departments responded to an annual average of 48,530 fires resulting from negligent heater use between 2014 and 2018. These fires resulted in 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries and $1.1 billion in property damage," the press release said.
Portable space heaters are responsible for an average of 1,700 house fires a year, resulting in 80 deaths and 160 injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The National Fire Protection Association advises that portable space heaters should always be placed on the floor and never on a desk or table or stool, and that other electrical devices should not be plugged into the same outlet as a space heater.
King also advises:
• "Have your fireplace or wood stove chimney and chimney connectors inspected and cleaned at the start of the heating season.
• "Do not plug heating equipment into extension cords. This can lead to overheating of the cord, damage to the appliance and increased risk of fire or electric shock. Keep your children and pets safely away from your portable or space heater.
• "Turn off your portable or space heater before leaving the room.
• "Never use your oven to heat your home."
Fire safety officials also urge caution in using space heaters, wall heaters and fireplaces in homes where young children or pets are present. The National Fire Protection Association recommends never putting a portable space heater in a child's room.
