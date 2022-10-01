When it appeared Tom Penland was in his last apple harvest season, his family took him to see the new rendition of Penland's Apple House off Highway 515 South. Brothers John and Lee Penland had been operating the older apple house on Highway 282 West — the nearest one in Gilmer County to Dalton and Chatsworth — with their father for years, built in 1976.
“He got down here one time before he passed away,” Lee said of his father's fight with Lou Gehrig's Disease. “We'd just got it finished and got it open.”
Lee's wife Michele remembered, “He was in awe. He was thinking …”
“… we'd lost our minds!” Lee finished with a laugh.
“Yeah, 'What in the world are you doing?'” Michele said. “The building was so huge to him, and since that time we've remodeled and expanded a couple of times. I wish he could be here to see it now — that was even before our children were born. Time flies through the years.”
That was 30 seasons ago in 1992, and now Penland's on Talona Spur off 515 has been a smashing success. Lee was reflective about his father.
“He wasn't one to brag on you,” he said. “He'd let you know when you did something wrong, but he wasn't much to pat you on the back — he was old school. John and I are the fifth generation. So our kids — Rachel and Morgan and Claudia — that's six generations living on that same farm. S.O. Penland Sr. started the orchard part of it in 1925, the apple trees. He's my grandpa. The old house out there is the original Penland house where they came in with the Cherokee land grant, built right before the Civil War. It's still standing.”
Social media response
Michele pointed out a Facebook page for Penland's Apple House has “blown up” because so many people use the medium and want to know about farm produce in the two Apple House markets.
“People will message (on Facebook) instead of picking up the phone and calling,” she said. “They'll message a question at midnight, and I'm answering a question at midnight: 'Do you still have green beans? How much are they?' It's funny, because I feel like that's a full-time job. I also made both my children (Rachel and Morgan) administrators (of the Facebook page) and Claudia (John's daughter). We respond pretty good (to questions), usually within an hour or two at the most because one of us has seen it at that point. Claudia and Rachel are both schoolteachers, and Morgan is a flight attendant.”
Lee said the orchard is being set up for the future.
“We've got about 40 acres of apple and peach trees right now, but we're kinda in the transition stage,” he revealed. “We're taking out old and putting in new (trees). Not all of that is in production; we're trying to get it set for the next generation, getting them on their feet.”
While both Penland's markets have a smorgasbord of home-grown summer vegetables along with apples and peaches, a couple of surprise sellers have been boiled peanuts and pork skins.
“It is amazing how many people like that, especially our pork skins,” Michele reported. “We have them in around a dozen flavors. People will come in and buy a dozen bags, and want to know if we ship and all. Whoever thought pork skins would be so popular? We had (a place to sell them) out here under a tent, and just this year have built a pavilion to be able to be under. There may also be a vendor selling barbecue in the pavilion this fall. We built on for pork skins and peanuts because it was such a big draw.”
Starting early
The Penland boys received an early introduction to sales and marketing.
“Dad had us on motorcycles when we were 6 years old, and we'd hear a car coming down the hill,” Lee recalled. “They'd blow the horn and Dad would say, 'All right, boys, get on over there.' That's before we had the (Apple House) building out on 282. We did that probably five or six years, then he decided to build that building over there on the highway.”
One visitor to the store named Betsy explained her purchase to a reporter.
“I love this place!” she exclaimed. “First off, my mom's favorite snack is dried apples and these are so good — they're better than everybody else's. You really should try them. They're a nutritious, happy snack instead of potato chips. I just love the fact that you've got real farmers growing things rather than buying them in a grocery store.”
Penland's grows around 20 varieties of apples and 12 varieties of peaches. It's a first stop as well for jams and jellies, honey, hot sauce, pickles, salsa, fried pies and breads.
Selling apples 'back in the day'
Before roadside marketing became popular with the apple houses, the fruit that made Gilmer County famous was sold wholesale.
“When my dad was alive during the wholesale business, we were looking after about 125 acres of apple trees — it was all wholesale, it all went through that old packing plant (on Industrial Boulevard),” said Lee. “Back in the day, those apples went to grocers. We had a broker that was based out of Florida, and he brokered our apples all over the United States and different countries. It was kind of a unique deal in North Georgia — we were the first fresh apples to hit the market. We'd come in two or three weeks before North Carolina and months before Washington state and New York. So we had a good deal going.
“That was before all the conventional storage and the CA (Controlled Atmosphere) storage. With CA, they pump all the oxygen out of the room, and if you don't have oxygen you don't have deterioration. Now they can store apples indefinitely, but once they break that (CA) seal they gotta go (to be sold).
"They've got that set up now so that apples come in year 'round. When they started developing that, that's when the packing house started going downhill. You couldn't move the apples because they'd dump a load from Washington state and it'd just kill the market for local apples. So it just wasn't worth it. That wholesale market just went to nothing, so that's the reason we decided to build this building down here on the highway.
“We're cutting down our labor and expenses out there at the farm. We're just more or less growing what we can retail. We still do a little wholesale business, but not on the scale we were doing 30 years ago.”
Reviews from the Penland's Apple House Facebook page
• Wendy Ramsey: “They're a sweet family and the other workers are always gracious and friendly when you walk in the doors.”
• Barbara Meredith Howard: “I just had a fried peach pie that was sooo good! Their crust is much better than their competitors, and it was full of chunky peach awesomeness. It's family owned and operated. Y'all give them a try!”
• Fabiola Isabel: “Penland's Apple House is the absolute best. Not only do they have an incredible selection of fresh produce and apples, but the staff is incredibly helpful and kind. They have great additional products that I love, such as their apple cider vinegar, slushies — and don't even get me started on the boiled peanuts!”
• Pat Stewart: “They have great products and it's from a great family farm/business. They have a wonderful selection and are very knowledgeable on the varieties they grow. On top of that, they have the best pork rinds, apple fritters, fried apple pies, apple bread and dried apples we have ever had. We drive an hour to buy from them — from north of Chattanooga — and enjoy every trip. They are always helpful in providing the info we need to purchase the varieties that best suit our needs. We've been going there for years.”
• Rebecca White Sullivan: “The fried pies are the best. We've tried other places and nothing compares. We were in Ellijay for a week on vacation and it was a daily stop. You won’t be disappointed.”
• Robyn Kelly Kerr: “I travel the region for work and always route my trips so that I can stop in there. They have the best fried pies and pork skins ever, and the best fried apple pies around. I've tasted them all … these are the best!”
• Diana Caudel: “I've been going here for years to get apples and canned items. They have the best fried pies! I always get fried pies to eat there and take some home to freeze for later.”
How to get there
Penland's Apple House
Highway 282 West
7678 Tails Creek Road
(Highway 282/76)
Highway 515 South
41 Talona Spur Road
Ellijay
Hours
• Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June through November
Facebook and Instagram
Penland's Apple House
This story originally appeared in Apple Capital magazine.
