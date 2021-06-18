Keller Williams Greater Dalton associates chose to "give where they live" as part of Red Day, Keller Williams' annual day of service on the second Thursday in May dedicated to renewing, energizing and donating to local communities.
As part of the Red Day effort, Keller Williams Greater Dalton spent the day with Amanda Gillean at The Grace and Joy House in Dalton. The Grace and Joy House is a peaceful home for children to come and stay while they await placement into the foster care system.
"We meet all the immediate needs of the children while comforting them and trying to lessen the removal trauma," according to The Grace and Joy House. "We supply them with everything they will need for the first couple of days including pajamas, toiletries, blankets, etc. We are able to help the children, foster parents and caseworkers as well."
"Giving back to our community is a central focus at Selling North Georgia every day and Keller Williams Red Day is a great way to expand on that," according to Keller Williams Greater Dalton.
"I can't express how much what you all did yesterday means to the children in our community," Gillean said. "We serve children on one of the hardest days of their lives and we could not do it without the support from people like you. The Red Day was truly a blessing to us."
For more information about Red Day, visit headquarters.kw.com/red-day.
