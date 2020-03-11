Kemp asks lawmakers for $100 million to fight coronavirus

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp asked lawmakers Wednesday for $100 million to support efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
The emergency funds would come from the state’s reserves, which lawmakers and state leaders have been reluctant to touch since the Great Recession that began in 2007 and lasted until 2009.
The additional money will go toward Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency and then the Department of Public Health to assist coronavirus response efforts.
“I am requesting this funding out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have all of the necessary medical personnel, equipment and supplies to keep Georgians healthy and safe in the weeks ahead,” Kemp said in a statement. “I look forward to working with lawmakers to secure this appropriation, and I deeply appreciate their support in this time of need for communities across Georgia.”
The request comes the same day House and Senate Appropriations leaders came together during a conference committee to hash out a final fiscal year 2020 budget.
Kemp wrote to lawmakers he appreciates their efforts to build the reserve funds “to ensure Georgia is well-prepared to respond to a threat such as this one.”
Funds not spent fighting coronavirus, he wrote, are required to return to the fund.
Kaleb McMichen, a spokesman for House Speaker David Ralston, said Ralston “fully supports” Kemp’s request to address coronavirus response needs.
“Speaker Ralston is committed to ensuring adequate resources are available, and he is confident in the federal, state and local personnel who are working tirelessly to manage this situation,” he said in a statement.
Also on Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Georgia would receive $14.78 million in funding to help respond to the coronavirus. Overall, the CDC is funneling more than $560 million to states and local jurisdictions.
"Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it's needed most," CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in a press release. "These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
