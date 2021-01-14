Kemp calls for big boost to education, rural initiatives in State of State speech

ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp weighed Georgia's recovery against the hardships of the continuing pandemic in his annual State of the State address Thursday.
In his second year in office, Kemp, a Republican, faced a deadly pandemic from COVID-19, mass protests for social justice and a fractured party after the 2020 general election. But two years before he is up for reelection and after facing harsh criticism for reopening the state's economy amid high virus spread, Kemp called the state's economic rebound a success.
Kemp opened his speech by detailing the battle against the pandemic, from the early outbreak in Albany, mass distribution efforts of personal protective equipment, the deployment of the National Guard to support nursing homes and the "hell on Earth" that hospital staff and medical providers have experienced for nearly a year.
Kemp has long said as a governor he has to weigh both "lives and livelihoods" and defended the choices he's made throughout the pandemic.
"I faced just a little criticism -- from all sides -- when we chose to safely and methodically reopen the state," he said. "... But the voices I heard were the voices of men and women from Bainbridge to Bolingbroke to Baldwin who had spent years building their business, creating jobs, sowing a harvest they hoped to one day reap for themselves and their families, literally days away from losing it all."
Last year, lawmakers were dealt a blow after being told they would need to cut $2.2 billion from state agencies as the virus shuttered some businesses. This session's budget decisions will likely be less difficult, as the state's economy seems to be on the mend.
After his address, Kemp broke welcome news to the lawmakers that his amended fiscal year 2021 and FY 22 budgets will have no new cuts.
"Because we acted swiftly and early, the budgets my administration will propose in the coming days include no new cuts to state agencies and departments, no furloughs and no widespread layoffs of state employees," he said. "And, I might add: no new taxes to pay for it all."
Boost for education, rural areas
The state's education funding formula was slashed by nearly $1 million because of the pandemic. The problem of scarce access to broadband in rural areas was amplified.
Kemp called on the lawmakers to recommit nearly $1.2 billion to education in the coming budgets. He did not propose additional teacher pay raises but offered a one-time $1,000 supplement for educators and staff across the state through federal COVID-19 relief funds.
"The daunting task of teaching Georgia's next generation in the midst of COVID-19 has been anything but easy," he said.
In partnership with the federal Department of Education, Kemp said he intends to set aside $10 million in governor's education relief funds to reimburse expenses that parents and guardians have incurred while managing education from home.
He offered big boosts to rural Georgia, including nearly $40 million to establish a Rural Innovation Fund aimed at providing resources dedicated to rural business growth and $30 million in grants during the next 18 months to expand rural broadband access.
Call to move forward
Kemp is grappling with some discord in the state Republican Party, although Republicans hold a majority in both houses of the statehouse. His decision to appoint Republican Kelly Loeffler to a vacant U.S. Senate seat is a point of contention for those who would have preferred President Trump's choice, former Republican congressman Doug Collins. Loeffler was defeated in a Jan. 5 runoff by Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Georgia made headlines for its intraparty fighting between those who agree with President Donald Trump's false allegations of widespread election fraud and those who defended the integrity of the election process in the state.
Kemp was in the latter group and has had to deal with blowback from some factions of the GOP in the state.
Kemp called for the state's lawmakers to unify, not further divide.
"It's time to put our differences aside. Put 2020 in the rearview," he urged. "Let's stand together as Georgians and clear the destruction caused by the storms of life. Let's clear away the conspiracy theories and the division. Let's focus on the bountiful harvests to come."
Kemp recalled the "vigilante-style" killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in Brunswick in February of last year, and noted the bipartisan effort that led to the legislature's passing of hate crimes legislation. Kemp said he will introduce legislation to reform Georgia's controversial citizen's arrest statute.
Despite Republican calls for stricter absentee voting laws -- which Kemp supports -- and outcry from Democrats, he called for an end to "ridiculous and harmful conspiracies."
"As we begin a new year, a new legislative session, there are some who want to look to the past, assign blame, settle old scores, and relive and relitigate 2020," he said.
Democrats responded to Kemp's address by slamming him for omitting "shameful metrics" like the state's extreme uninsured rates and rising number of COVID-19 cases.
"The governor asked us not to relive or relitigate 2020," House Minority Leader James Beverly of Macon said. "2020 has led to worsening conditions because we didn't do what we needed to do in the beginning."
Beverly said Democrats were "pleasantly surprised" at the governor's increased focus on rural broadband but said Republicans "have failed to address this theme for far too long."
Atlanta Democratic Sen. Elena Parent, who faced death threats after challenging baseless voter fraud allegations, slammed Republicans for considering additional requirements for mail-in voting.
"When Republican officials in our state saw the results of the election, they didn't like the outcome. So now they're looking for ways to turn back the time," she said. "They can't win with their policies. Their efforts to spread misinformation are backfiring and in fact leading to violence. So now they're left with one of their oldest and most trusted tools: voter suppression."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
