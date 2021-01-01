Kemp calls Trump resignation tweet a 'distraction'

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has escalated his criticism of Gov. Brian Kemp and called for his resignation.
After his loss in Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump has settled on an unlikely target to attack: the Republic governor he endorsed in 2018.
For weeks, the president has taken to social media calling Kemp a “clown,” “fool,” “RINO (Republican in name only)," “complete disaster” and “stupid,” and has called for U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to challenge him in 2022. And finally on Wednesday Trump demanded that Kemp resign.
“@BrianKempGA should resign from office,” Trump tweeted. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG!”
The outburst came just a few days before two U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia on Tuesday that Republicans must win to hold majority control of the upper chamber of Congress.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — another object of the president’s attacks — has repeatedly said that multiple investigations have found no evidence of widespread election fraud in the state.
Kemp dismissed Trump’s call for his resignation during a press conference Wednesday, calling it a “distraction” from the most important task at hand: reelecting Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Kemp said he has more important issues that need his attention than "what somebody is tweeting."
“Let me tell you what I’ve been focused on today, and I think it is what the people of Georgia want me focused on, and that is making sure if they need a hospital bed, they’re going to get one,” Kemp said during the press conference.
“And I’ve been focusing politically on the more important question that I believe we’ve seen in our state and the country in a long time and that is sending David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to the United States Senate to save this country from ... handing the keys to (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi, (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer, AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and (Sen.) Bernie Sanders,” he continued. “And that is what everyone else should be doing. All of this other stuff is simply a distraction.”
A signature audit of absentee ballots in Cobb County, overseen by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), did not find any widespread fraud throughout the 15,000 mail-in ballots reviewed, according to the final report.
The GBI and secretary of state office investigators found just 10 absentee ballots where the signature did not match or the signature was missing but agents confirmed the correct voters submitted those ballots.
Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud has caused a rift in the state GOP. Some frustrated Republican state officials have pushed back against the president, who some Republicans worry is causing distrust of the democratic process in advance of the runoffs — first Raffensperger, then Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and now, publicly, Kemp.
“All of these things are a distraction,” Kemp said Wednesday. "I’ve supported the president — I've said that many times. I've worked as hard as anybody in the state on his reelection up through Nov. 3. I've supported the legal process that him or any other campaign can go through in this state. But at the end of the day I also have to follow the laws and the Constitution."
In early December, Trump held a rally in Valdosta where for nearly two hours he rattled off complaints about his loss in Georgia and baseless voter fraud claims.
Trump will again visit Georgia on Monday, the day before the runoffs, this time in Dalton, to rally for Perdue and Loeffler. Kemp told reporters he had not received an invitation but would still do everything he can to help Perdue and Loeffler's reelection campaigns.
"No one — whether you're mad at me, whether you like me — should get distracted by anything other than getting out to vote ... ," Kemp said. "... That is where my focus is. I don't want to wake up on Jan. 6 and wonder what else I should have done."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
