Kemp signs 'police protection' bill into law

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law that adds additional protections for police but, critics say, may cause confusion.
As a part of state House and Senate dealings to get a hate crimes bill passed in the final days of the legislative session, a bill that creates new protections against “bias motivated intimidation” of a police officer squeaked through both chambers.
The legislation, known as House Bill 838, was arguably the most controversial proposal Kemp had left to give the OK to during the signing period. He signed the bill into law Wednesday — the last day he could do so.
Although now on the books, civil rights groups have raised concerns that the rushed legislation has unintended consequences.
Written in the bill, a person found guilty of death, serious bodily harm or property destruction of more than $500 of a first responder, targeted because of their occupation, would face one to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
Under current law, murder, killing a police officer, carries a much higher penalty — life in prison or the death penalty.
Kemp was expected to sign the measure in support of Georgia’s law enforcement after a tumultuous period of unrest in Atlanta and across the country. During protests, the Republican governor released a video message in support of police officers.
In a statement released late Wednesday, Kemp said he would not veto the measure and signed the bill after attending the funerals of “far too many” law enforcement officers during his time as governor.
“House Bill 838 is a step forward as we work to protect those who are risking their lives to protect us,” he said. "While some vilify, target and attack our men and women in uniform for personal or political gain, this legislation is a clear reminder that Georgia is a state that unapologetically backs the blue.”
But civil rights groups say the bill is an attack on protesters and points to additional police protections established by the legislature.
“We’re deeply disappointed that the governor would allow legislation of this sort to go into law,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said. “This terrible bill was drafted as a direct swipe at Georgians participating in the Black Lives Matter protests who are asserting for their constitutional rights.”
Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta, an attorney and Senate Minority Whip, said lawmakers “created this mess that didn’t need to be created.”
The bill was rushed through both chambers and didn’t go through the proper legislative process that may have ironed out the issues, Jones said.
"We didn't properly vet it because it didn't have a hearing,” he said. “It was just amended on the floor. It was very much rushed through.”
The provision was momentarily added to the hate crimes legislation before being removed and presented on its own.
House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, who condemned the Senate for its stall on passing the hate crimes bill, said he supports the police protections measure.
“It’s disappointing that supporting law enforcement has become a partisan issue,” he said. “We value and stand with the men and women who wear the badge in Georgia, and House Bill 838 demonstrates that unequivocally. I’m proud to see this measure signed into law."
The new protections come as a national debate on police accountability and brutality plays out in the streets of major cities. Activists have also called for an end to qualified immunity — which shields law enforcement from civi suits.
This week, a federal judge in Mississippi called on the U.S. Supreme Court to do away with the law that, he wrote, has protected officers who have violated people’s constitutional rights.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
