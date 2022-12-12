Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced proposals to help put money into the pockets of Georgians as the country endures “40-year high inflation.” He frequently blamed high gas prices, grocery costs and living expenses on the federal government and the Biden administration.
“We cannot fix everything that Washington has broken but we are doing our part to deliver relief,” Kemp said during a press conference. “We have done that over the past nine months and we’re now calling again on the Biden administration and those at the federal level to fix what they have broken so that we can have lasting relief.”
Because of the states’s conservative approach to budgeting, Kemp said Georgia is in a position to provide some financial relief to residents due to a budget surplus. At the close of state’s fiscal year 2022 budget cycle June 30, Georgia had more than $6 billion in surplus, according a State Accounting Office report.
Through an executive order, Kemp said he will extend the suspension on motor fuel and diesel fuel gas tax through Jan. 10. The tax suspensions saves gas users approximately 29 cents per gallon at the pump.
Kemp has approved an extension six times since May in response to high gas prices that resulted from supply chain issues.
“In total we have saved Georgians well over a billion dollars at the pump,” he said. “This (new extension) will allow Georgia families to use those savings on holiday purchases and the extra cost of this season that go into providing a merry Christmas for children, happy Hanukkah for families of Jewish faith, a joyous new year for us all and for other important holidays celebrated by people throughout this diverse state.”
Kemp is also calling on lawmakers to support another $1 billion in refunds to Georgia taxpayers and another $1 billion to fund homeowner tax relief in the amended fiscal year 2023 budget.
Initiated by Kemp and approved by lawmakers in March, the last refund gave up to $250 to single filers, up to $375 to single adults who with dependents and up to $500 for married coupled filing jointly. The refund was issued to those who filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021.
If the homeowner tax relief is approved, Kemp estimates it would save the average homeowner 15-25%, or approximately $500 on average, on their tax bill next year.
“We do have one-time money that we want to help Georgians where they’re also getting hit in the wallet and that is on the rise in property taxes. That’s something that I heard when I traveled all across the state,” Kemp said.
Incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, House Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns said they plan to work with their fellow lawmakers to support the proposals.
“We are committed and looking forward to partnering with current speaker Jones and future speaker Burns during this legislative process,” the lieutenant governor-elect said. “I think Kemp along with the legislative body have built a great foundation the last four years for us to build upon.”
